Hailey Bieber Pairs Her Little Black Halter Dress With a $4,300 Saint Laurent Bag and Peep-Toe Mules

After channeling Madonna in vintage Gucci by Tom Ford earlier this week, Hailey Bieber switched up her style for a night out with husband Justin Bieber. To celebrate the release of Justin's new album, SWAG II, the Rhode founder wore head-to-toe Saint Laurent, including a sleek, lace mini dress.

Photographed leaving The Twenty Two in New York, Hailey opted for a black Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello lace-detail mini halter dress, featuring floral lace around the neckline. She accessorized the dress with the label's $4,300 Icare Hobo Bag in Quilted Nappa. For footwear, the beauty mogul chose a pair of Saint Laurent Daisy Mules in Satin Crepe, which retail for $1,100 and feature rhinestone detailing and a kitten heel.

The model completed her look with a pair of black sunglasses.

Hailey Bieber wearing a Saint Laurent mini dress. (Image credit: JosiahW / BACKGRID)

In contrast with Hailey's little black dress, Justin wore a baggy print T-shirt, loose-fitting pants, and purple sneakers.

The model previously opened up about her husband's very different style choices. "He may want to wear baggy sweats to dinner, and I might want to wear a tiny little dress just because that's how I'm feeling," Hailey told GQ . "We can't sit there and be like, 'So I'm going to wear this and you're going to wear this.'"

Although Hailey's exact Saint Laurent mini dress has become difficult to track down, similar lingerie-inspired styles are available to shop online.

Shop Hailey Bieber's Style