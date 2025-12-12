Dakota Johnson Didn't Need to Spend $11,000 on a Valentino Winter Coat—But I'm Glad She Did

According to Marie Claire's fashion e-commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, "No, you don't need to spend $11,000 on a winter coat." But if you're Dakota Johnson and have the means, go for it.

On December 11, the Materialists star did just that with one of Valentino's priciest pieces. (As Alessandro Michele's newest brand ambassador, she has an all-access pass to the creative director's catalog.) Johnson braved the New York City chill in the label's Fauve Eclat Coat, topped in leopard print from top to bottom. It was any fashion girl's ultimate puffer substitute, mainly for its voluminous, shearling trim along statement lapels and cuffs. A Michele-era bow hid the hook-and-eye closure from view, as well as Johnson's separates underneath.

Dakota Johnson's $11,00 Valentino coat gave away her identity. (Image credit: SplashNews)

No matter how chic a fur-lined coat may be, some styles aren't worth forking over $11,000, Marzovilla tells me. "However, as a shopping editor who lives for the thrill of clicking add to cart, this Dakota Johnson look is right up my alley," she says. Johnson is known for her "off-duty-cool altheisure." (See her recent Nike sneaker-clad looks.) So, a coat this maximalist is an unexpected yet welcome change for the street style star.

Valentino Fauve Eclat Spotted Wool Cloth Coat $11,000 at Valentino

In terms of price, the Valentino Fauve Eclat beats every option on Johnson's current coat rack. Even her The Row Yeli Trench Coat (sold-out at $4,000) doesn't come close to its price tag.

Johnson matched her new layer's lavish energy with Valentino's equally-luxe Panthea Bag: a $3,800 shoulder bag, featuring a distinguishable chevron leather exterior. You may recognize its mixed-metal hardware from the shoulders of Anne Hathaway, Jenna Ortega, Bella Hadid, or Rihanna. Thanks to them, it became fall's biggest It-bag before the early September launch. Johnson was relatively late to the Panthea takeover, having only debuted it on Dec. 7. Clearly, she adores wearing the carry-all with the triangle scarf trend, as seen in her Dec. 7 look, too. (Johnson is partial to The Row sold-out rendition, but the market boasts look-alikes in almost any shade.)

Johnson finished her "coat is the outfit" combination with eye-catching jewelry, beginning with personalized "D" and "J" diamond rings from Sophie Bille Brahe. (Together, they set her back at least $24,000.) A black button-back ring clearly belonged to Jessica McCormack, the up-and-coming jeweler behind Zendaya's east-west engagement ring. Tortoiseshell sunglasses from Oliver Peoples x Khaite were just as opulent and nostalgic as Johnson's coat, except at a fraction of the price.

Johnson pulls off leopard all year round, even in the midst of summer: Last July, she wore a shoulder-padded trench from Khaite Fall 2025. I haven't spotted the $8,800 select since, but it doesn't matter now that the winterized sister style has taken over. Expect to see Johnson's Valentino coat a lot more this season. She'll likely wear it on the daily to get her money's worth.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Shop Leopard Winter Coats Inspired by Dakota Johnson