Celebs in Their 20s, 40s, and 50s Agree the Spring Clogs Trend Is Effortless

Clogs have already clomped into Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, and Halle Berry's closets.

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Halle Berry was spotted in Paris wearing the celebrity-beloved clogs trend of spring 2026
(Image credit: Backgrid)

The capital-C clomp of spring's clogs trend will stop you in your tracks. Rigid, traditionally-wooden soles make clogs one of the loudest shoes in street style history, and yet, their return to It-piece status was surprisingly stealthy. Following Anne Hathaway and Zendaya this month, Halle Berry lugged the clogs revival to Paris on March 29.

A month after Berry confirmed her engagement to Van Hunt, the couple was spotted in Paris's 9th arrondissement. While her vintage engagement ring remained hidden under a rust-orange wrap coat, the Oscar winner's cuffed, army green pants promised her clogs a proper close-up. Berry slipped on leather, closed-toe clogs from Ancient Greek Sandals, featuring slim buckled straps across each black upper. Yellow gold studs blended the leather toe boxes into matching, pine wood soles. To finish, the 2.7-inch heels continued as platforms after curved (albeit subtle) arches atop the centers.

Halle Berry was spotted in Paris wearing the celebrity-beloved clogs trend of spring 2026

Halle Berry was all smiles in Paris, perhaps thanks to her comfortable clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The great clog comeback began in late February, when Julianne Moore arrived at Bottega Veneta's fashion show in the label's $1,700 Gondola Clogs. What began as classic wooden heels received the Bottega treatment with Intrecciato uppers, the same woven leather behind the label's celebrity-beloved bags. Similar gold studs to Berry's emphasized each sole's Dutch-inspired klompen curvature.

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Julianne Moore wears the clogs trend to the Bottega Veneta Fall 2026 fashion show

Last month, Julianne Moore wore the clogs trend as her Bottega Veneta front-row plus-one.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

In March, Zendaya gave the clogs trend a minimalist makeover with $140 Dansko slides. Not a single stud, buckle, or logo decorated the black leather shoes beloved by chefs and healthcare workers alike. They matched the no-fuss charm of her black long-sleeve and billowy white trousers.

Zendaya wore the clogs trend in spring 2026

Zendaya shocked fans in Dansko's wallet-friendly take on the clogs trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Most recently, Chloé's Jeannette Clogs—the four-inch platforms behind the shoes' circa-2024 revival—earned a spot in Anne Hathaway's Milan luggage. Their studded, chestnut-colored soles emerged from beneath Alo sweatpants and a leopard-print, calfskin Michael Kors coat.

Anne Hathaway wore the returning clogs trend in spring 2026

Last week, Anne Hathaway arrived in Milan wearing a leopard-print coat and Chloé clogs.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Not just any ugly shoe can defy celebrity age ranges like clogs. At this rate, they're bound to unite non-VIP shoppers across generations, too. No matter your age, there's a pair in the Berry-inspired edit below that will last you for years.

Shop the Clogs Trend Inspired by Halle Berry

Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.