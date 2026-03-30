The capital-C clomp of spring's clogs trend will stop you in your tracks. Rigid, traditionally-wooden soles make clogs one of the loudest shoes in street style history, and yet, their return to It-piece status was surprisingly stealthy. Following Anne Hathaway and Zendaya this month, Halle Berry lugged the clogs revival to Paris on March 29.

A month after Berry confirmed her engagement to Van Hunt, the couple was spotted in Paris's 9th arrondissement. While her vintage engagement ring remained hidden under a rust-orange wrap coat, the Oscar winner's cuffed, army green pants promised her clogs a proper close-up. Berry slipped on leather, closed-toe clogs from Ancient Greek Sandals, featuring slim buckled straps across each black upper. Yellow gold studs blended the leather toe boxes into matching, pine wood soles. To finish, the 2.7-inch heels continued as platforms after curved (albeit subtle) arches atop the centers.

Halle Berry was all smiles in Paris, perhaps thanks to her comfortable clogs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Ancient Greek Sandals Classic Closed Clog Black $525 at Ancient Greek Sandals

The great clog comeback began in late February, when Julianne Moore arrived at Bottega Veneta's fashion show in the label's $1,700 Gondola Clogs. What began as classic wooden heels received the Bottega treatment with Intrecciato uppers, the same woven leather behind the label's celebrity-beloved bags. Similar gold studs to Berry's emphasized each sole's Dutch-inspired klompen curvature.

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Last month, Julianne Moore wore the clogs trend as her Bottega Veneta front-row plus-one. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bottega Veneta Gondola Studded Intrecciato Leather Platform Clogs $1,700 at Saks Fifth Avenue

In March, Zendaya gave the clogs trend a minimalist makeover with $140 Dansko slides. Not a single stud, buckle, or logo decorated the black leather shoes beloved by chefs and healthcare workers alike. They matched the no-fuss charm of her black long-sleeve and billowy white trousers.

Zendaya shocked fans in Dansko's wallet-friendly take on the clogs trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Most recently, Chloé's Jeannette Clogs—the four-inch platforms behind the shoes' circa-2024 revival—earned a spot in Anne Hathaway's Milan luggage. Their studded, chestnut-colored soles emerged from beneath Alo sweatpants and a leopard-print, calfskin Michael Kors coat.

Last week, Anne Hathaway arrived in Milan wearing a leopard-print coat and Chloé clogs. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Not just any ugly shoe can defy celebrity age ranges like clogs. At this rate, they're bound to unite non-VIP shoppers across generations, too. No matter your age, there's a pair in the Berry-inspired edit below that will last you for years.

Shop the Clogs Trend Inspired by Halle Berry