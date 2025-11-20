It's Wicked Week in New York City, before the highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters on Friday. On November 19, Ariana Grande passed the sartorial torch to Cynthia Erivo, who delivered a three-part masterclass in movie star style.

The Oscar nominee's night began behind-the-scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a polished pre-show set. Stylist Jason Bolden dressed her in a a scene-stealing leather trench coat. The shoulder-padded piece was as suave as it was butter-soft—lambskin leather layered the military jacket-esque epaulettes and oversize lapels. Erivo pulled the fitted coat over a Wicked Witch-worthy turtleneck and an elongated midi skirt made entirely of luxe leather. The black midi stretched to Erivo's ankles, revealing her sky-high PVC platform pumps.

Both Wicked press tours displayed Erivo's affinity for statement accessories—a streak that will no doubt continue when this promo cycle ends for good. This time, the Bayswater Tote from Mulberry—a Brit-beloved brand—made the cut. The dark gray top-handle bag rings up for $1,485.

Cynthia Erivo turned a parking garage into her runway. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Once it was time to film The Tonight Show, Erivo traded her winter outerwear for a fresh-off-the-runway Schiaparelli suit-inspired skirt set. Its bubble-like shoulder pads and matching headpiece first debuted in Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Erivo pulled the hat off with ease—a challenge she's aced before.

Last November, while promoting Wicked, she wore a feather duster-inspired topper. With help from a well-meaning fan, she recently reunited with the once-lost Fall 2024 Couture hat on this year's promo trail.

Feast your eyes on Cynthia's late-night look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Some stars head straight home after an after-hours appearance, but not Erivo. Like Grande, she gifted fans one last fashion girl 'fit before calling it a night. In a styling twist, Erivo paused Elphaba-esque fashion for a major menswear co-ord.

First, the actor layered a white button-down underneath an oversize bomber-blazer hybrid. It mirrored the epaulettes and collar seen on her initial leather trench. Next, wide-leg trousers continued the beige color story. A navy polka-dot tie married the two suit selects together. To finish, the aforementioned Mulberry bag made its grand return.

Cynthia closed out the night in nostalgic menswear. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Wicked Week may be nearing its end, but it was a treat while it lasted. The night prior, Grande joined Fallon on The Tonight Show in her oldest vintage pull yet: another anti-Glinda black gown from the 1930s. On Nov. 17, Michelle Yeoh stopped by NBC studios in a bold bra and matching skirt, courtesy of Givenchy Fall 2025. Clearly, Studio 6B was a destination for styling magic this week.