Cynthia Erivo Turns 'Wicked: For Good' Week Into a Winter Outfits Masterclass
She picked up where Ariana Grande left off.
It's Wicked Week in New York City, before the highly-anticipated sequel hits theaters on Friday. On November 19, Ariana Grande passed the sartorial torch to Cynthia Erivo, who delivered a three-part masterclass in movie star style.
The Oscar nominee's night began behind-the-scenes at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with a polished pre-show set. Stylist Jason Bolden dressed her in a a scene-stealing leather trench coat. The shoulder-padded piece was as suave as it was butter-soft—lambskin leather layered the military jacket-esque epaulettes and oversize lapels. Erivo pulled the fitted coat over a Wicked Witch-worthy turtleneck and an elongated midi skirt made entirely of luxe leather. The black midi stretched to Erivo's ankles, revealing her sky-high PVC platform pumps.
Both Wicked press tours displayed Erivo's affinity for statement accessories—a streak that will no doubt continue when this promo cycle ends for good. This time, the Bayswater Tote from Mulberry—a Brit-beloved brand—made the cut. The dark gray top-handle bag rings up for $1,485.
Once it was time to film The Tonight Show, Erivo traded her winter outerwear for a fresh-off-the-runway Schiaparelli suit-inspired skirt set. Its bubble-like shoulder pads and matching headpiece first debuted in Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2026 collection at Paris Fashion Week. Erivo pulled the hat off with ease—a challenge she's aced before.
Last November, while promoting Wicked, she wore a feather duster-inspired topper. With help from a well-meaning fan, she recently reunited with the once-lost Fall 2024 Couture hat on this year's promo trail.
Some stars head straight home after an after-hours appearance, but not Erivo. Like Grande, she gifted fans one last fashion girl 'fit before calling it a night. In a styling twist, Erivo paused Elphaba-esque fashion for a major menswear co-ord.
First, the actor layered a white button-down underneath an oversize bomber-blazer hybrid. It mirrored the epaulettes and collar seen on her initial leather trench. Next, wide-leg trousers continued the beige color story. A navy polka-dot tie married the two suit selects together. To finish, the aforementioned Mulberry bag made its grand return.
Wicked Week may be nearing its end, but it was a treat while it lasted. The night prior, Grande joined Fallon on The Tonight Show in her oldest vintage pull yet: another anti-Glinda black gown from the 1930s. On Nov. 17, Michelle Yeoh stopped by NBC studios in a bold bra and matching skirt, courtesy of Givenchy Fall 2025. Clearly, Studio 6B was a destination for styling magic this week.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.