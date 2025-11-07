Winter's Chicest Fall Coats and Jackets Are Secretly on Sale—18 Must-Haves I'm Shopping Now

MUNICH, GERMANY - NOVEMBER 7:Marlies Pia Pfeifenhofer is seen wearing a distressed brown leather biker jacket with a stand-up collar and asymmetrical zip-up front by H&amp;M Studio; a beige cashmere turtleneck sweater by Allude; a structured black leather baguette bag with long handles and brown accent details by Max Mara; oversized aviator sunglasses with a double-bridge frame by Kaleos; her blonde hair is styled in a sleek low bun on November 7, 2025 in Munich, Germany. (Photo by Moritz Scholz/Getty Images)
Since moving to New York four years ago, I've learned that your choice of coat or jacket can make or break your fall outfit. At this point, I like to keep a robust collection of every type of coat in my closet. Outerwear can cost a pretty penny, so I found a ton of jackets and coats (on sale!) you can snag for under $250.

My finds tap into the latest fall and winter outerwear trends, too. For starters, I'm eyeing luxurious faux fur coats from Gap and J.Crew to beat the chill. There's also an animal print jacket from Bernardo that I'm dying to get my hands on. Of course, I couldn't forget the classics—leather jackets, cozy wool coats, and puffers.

I suggest locking down your go-to jackets and coats before winter weather officially gets here, and don't wait—you likely won't find prices this affordable in a couple of weeks.

