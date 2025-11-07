Winter's Chicest Fall Coats and Jackets Are Secretly on Sale—18 Must-Haves I'm Shopping Now
From cozy wool finds to must-have puffers.
Since moving to New York four years ago, I've learned that your choice of coat or jacket can make or break your fall outfit. At this point, I like to keep a robust collection of every type of coat in my closet. Outerwear can cost a pretty penny, so I found a ton of jackets and coats (on sale!) you can snag for under $250.
My finds tap into the latest fall and winter outerwear trends, too. For starters, I'm eyeing luxurious faux fur coats from Gap and J.Crew to beat the chill. There's also an animal print jacket from Bernardo that I'm dying to get my hands on. Of course, I couldn't forget the classics—leather jackets, cozy wool coats, and puffers.
I suggest locking down your go-to jackets and coats before winter weather officially gets here, and don't wait—you likely won't find prices this affordable in a couple of weeks.
This cropped coat is giving me an Upper East Side feel. Save even more with one of our Abercrombie & Fitch promo codes.
This trendy cow-print jacket will make the coolest statement. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
A liner jacket like this is a great way to add warmth without adding bulk. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
I'd feel so elegant wearing this rich-looking coat. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Is this not the perfect jacket for your holiday party circuit? Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
A faux-fur collar makes this coat all the more elegant. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
Bomber jackets will never not be cool. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
Everyone needs a classic wool coat in their outerwear rotation. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
If the street style from Fashion Month Spring 2026 is any indication, faux fur coats are about to be huge. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
The coolest girls I know are wearing barn jackets this fall. Save even more with one of our Asos promo codes.
This burgundy shade is so dreamy for the fall and winter. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
Don't let winter arrive without having a warm puffer jacket in your collection. Save even more with one of our Old Navy promo codes.
This is one cool take on a classic leather jacket. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
This would be the jacket I reach for on nights out. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
The next time you don't know what to wear, throw this cool wrap coat on with jeans and call it a day. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
This suede jacket is so Penny Lane-coded. Save even more with one of our Urban Outfitters promo codes.
I'd pair this long coat with a maxi dress and knee-high boots for an easy fall look. Save even more with one of our Free People promo codes.
Grab this jacket to easily transition summer's boho trend to fall. Save even more with one of our T.J. Maxx promo codes.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.