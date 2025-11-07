Since moving to New York four years ago, I've learned that your choice of coat or jacket can make or break your fall outfit. At this point, I like to keep a robust collection of every type of coat in my closet. Outerwear can cost a pretty penny, so I found a ton of jackets and coats (on sale!) you can snag for under $250.

My finds tap into the latest fall and winter outerwear trends, too. For starters, I'm eyeing luxurious faux fur coats from Gap and J.Crew to beat the chill. There's also an animal print jacket from Bernardo that I'm dying to get my hands on. Of course, I couldn't forget the classics—leather jackets, cozy wool coats, and puffers.

I suggest locking down your go-to jackets and coats before winter weather officially gets here, and don't wait—you likely won't find prices this affordable in a couple of weeks.