Dakota Johnson's Day-to-Night Style Embraces 2025's Biggest Fashion Trends

In 2025, designer necklaces went from big to bigger as celebrities traded itty-bitty chains for impossible-to-miss pendants. Dakota Johnson rarely leaves her house without a string of diamonds, amethyst, or beads around her décolletage. That's as true for her off-duty style as it is for her red-carpet wardrobe.

On December 5, the Materialists actor returned to the Red Sea Film Festival, the morning after her custom Alessandra Rich gown for the Giant premiere made headlines. Johnson and her beloved stylist, Kate Young, accepted the challenge of one-upping themselves with not one, but two looks that embraced 2025's biggest fashion trends.

First, there was her daytime look: a little black dress—featuring a plunging V-neck, T-shirt sleeves, and a fringed belt—that served as the blank canvas to her jewelry. All eyes went to her neck, where a Phoebe Philo sterling silver medallion necklace sat. (Jennifer Lawrence owns the same $1,350 model.)

Dakota Johnson styled two pendant necklaces at the Red Sea Film Festival. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Phoebe Philo Medallion Necklace | Sterling Silver $1,350 at us.phoebephilo.com

She layered a beaded necklace from Completedworks, made from black onyx and recycled silver, on top. The $536 scene-stealer is also shoppable in green chalcedony, rose quartz, and pearls. You may be new to the London label, but celebrities certainly aren't: Everyone from Selena Gomez and Tracee Ellis Ross to Tessa Thompson and Lady Gaga adore its hand-crafted accessories.

Both are from celebrity-beloved brands. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Completedworks Knee‐Deep in a Bog in North Yorkshire $536 at Completedworks

Mere hours later, Johnson posed for photographers once again in Look 37 from Chloé's Fall 2025 collection. You'd think creative director Chemena Kamali created the white lace gown just for Johnson, judging by its sheer bodice and floor-grazing skirt. The tiered strips of lace atop her sleeves, bust, and hips are the only opaque elements.

The film festival red carpet belongs to Dakota. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Chloé look marked a surprisingly boho-chic detour for Johnson. (Though she's partial to a designer look made entirely of lace—see: her drop-waist Gucci gown at the Zurich Film Festival in September.) Still, she opted out of the double yellow gold medallions the brand styled the gown with on the runway, letting the V-neck shine solo. You could barely see Johnson's strappy sandals beneath the dress's ruffled hem.

A model wearing Johnson's gown on the Chloé Fall 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Film festivals bring out the best fashion out of Johnson. This year alone, she ended up on Marie Claire's best-dressed lists at Cannes, Tribeca, Karlovy Vary, and Zurich. We're staying tuned for more.

