Whenever I find something great, I buy it in every color—sweaters, basics, and especially jeans. Anyone who has ever shopped for denim knows the trial and error that goes into finding the "perfect pair." After years of testing many, many different brands, though, I've settled on one that consistently nails it: Abercrombie & Fitch.

I've been shopping at Abercrombie for over a decade now, and I always come back to its jeans, no matter what I'm looking for, from classic straight-leg styles to trendy silhouettes.. At this point, it makes up 80 percent of my denim collection. (Yes, I did the math.)

A little bit more about me: I'm a true size 10 and five-foot-four inches tall. I've found that a size 30, regular in A&F jeans is best for me. I prefer a high-to-mid rise, and interchange between the brand's Classic and Curve Love fits (which feature additional room through the hip and thigh to eliminate the dreaded waist gap), depending on the look I'm going for.

There's a lot to love about Abercormbie denim. Not only does the brand offer an inclusive size range (most jeans come in sizes 23 through 38, with five inseam lengths), but the quality is top-notch. You would never think the jeans are mostly priced at $100 and under, because they stand up to the few designer pairs I have hanging in my closet.

Ahead, I break down my favorite pairs of Abercrombie & Fitch jeans based on how well they wear, how comfortable they are, and if they're worth your hard-earned cash. Spoiler alert: They are.

The Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

If I had to wear one pair of jeans for the rest of my life, it would be this one. The straight-leg silhouette will stand the test of time, and I love the very high rise for my body type. Whenever I don't know what to wear, I throw on these jeans and a cute top, and the result is always chic.

They have a slimmer feel, yet remain comfortable thanks to a touch of elastane in the fabrication, which provides a bit of stretch. I love this fit so much, I have these jeans in three different colorways.

The High Rise 90s Relaxed Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I've been loving baggy jeans recently. This is my favorite loose-fitting pair because it's not too oversized through the leg. It's easy to dress up for the office, as I did with a leather jacket (also from Abercrombie!) and boots, or dress down with sneakers and a T-shirt. Mine features the cutest embroidered hearts near the pockets, adding a touch of personality.

The Mid Rise Slouchy Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

These are my go-to jeans for casual days because they're so comfortable. They're a bit wider in the thigh, so they have a baggy feel. Whenever I'm in the mood for a sneakers-and-denim outfit, this is the pair I reach for. I own these jeans in two colors.

The Low Rise Ultra Loose Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I've always thought that high-waisted jeans are the best, and I will die on that hill. However, something in my brain told me to give this low-rise pair a try, and I'm so glad I did.

These jeans turned out to be much more flattering on my body type than I originally imagined, and I credit that to their not-too-low rise. These have a loose, rigid feel and a longer inseam, which I find makes them more elevated than other low-rise styles on the market.

Mid Rise Barrel Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

I never thought I would buy into the barrel-leg trend, but then I saw an Abercrombie sales rep wearing a pair in-store, and I was sold. Whenever I put on these jeans, I feel like the coolest girl in the room. The wide, curved shape is just exaggerated enough to make even the simplest outfit feel interesting, but the finished look still stays true to my minimalist style. I always wear them with a kitten heel and keep the rest of my outfit basic, so that the denim can really shine.

The High Rise Vintage Straight Jean

(Image credit: Brooke Knappenberger)

From the fit to the feel, these jeans really do live up to their "vintage" name. They're just what I'd expect to find in a thrift store, with a cool high-rise and easy-going, straight-leg design. They have a slight stretch, so they're comfortable enough for all-day wear, plus a hem that hits right at the ankle, allowing me to show off my favorite fall shoes. Unfortunately, my washed black pair is sold out, but you can still grab them in a light wash.