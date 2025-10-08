Emily Blunt Styles a $30 Old Navy Bag With Designer Separates

Emily Blunt arrived in Italy too late for a Milan Fashion Week cameo. Still, her trip to filmThe Devil Wears Prada 2 abroad came with a high-low moment worthy of screen-time.

On October 8, Blunt took the day off to explore the Milanese sights. Instead of channeling her character, Emily Charlton, in head-to-toe designer, Blunt carried a $30 purse from an underrated mall brand. Old Navy hooked the actor up with a best-seller from their fall handbag lineup. Out of more than a dozen designs—all created by Gap Inc. creative director and Old Navy chief creative officer, Zac Posen—Blunt chose the Preppy Shoulder Bag in black.

Though Emily's Preppy Shoulder Bag looked designer, it's actually a $30 Old Navy find. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt paired the affordable find with a wool coat and chunky lace-up boots. These appear to be her signature selects when styling the Old Navy accessory. When she debuted the bag on October 5, it looked similarly sleek alongside a satin maxi skirt.

On top, the Oppenheimer actor had layered a beige cami underneath a white cardigan and a brown suede jacket. It was a timeless take on the rise of suede, after the texture appeared in Fall 2025 collections from Gabriela Hearst, Ralph Lauren, Gucci, The Row, and more. Double-buckle boots in black complemented her bag.

On Oct. 5, Emily took the Preppy out for its first spin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Blunt is the latest celebrity to catch wind of the Old Navy renaissance, joining Sabrina Carpenter and Jenna Ortega. In August, the Wednesday actor wore the Medium Carrie Tote, days before its early-September drop. Should Blunt's co-stars compliment her bag, there are plenty of options for everyone to follow suit. (Meryl Streep included.)

