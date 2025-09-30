Hammitt—a Californian label big in the early aughts—originally thanked Lindsay Lohan for its overnight success. Nowadays, Gen Z-ers are giving the brand's retro catalog the renaissance it deserves. During fashion month, Jenna Ortega revived the studded bag trend by way of a best-seller with Hammitt tags.

On September 30, day two of Paris Fashion Week, the Wednesday actor was photographed outside her five-star French hotel. She looked every bit her on-screen alter-ego in black attire, starting with Hammitt's hobo-shaped Tom Bag.

The $575 tote—made of soft pebbled leather—was equal parts slouchy and spacious. A silver gunmetal buckle and red twill lining vied for focal-point positioning, but the base's studs stole the show. They stretched from one sidewall to the other, cradling the unstructured bottom along the way.

Jenna Ortega endorsed Hammitt's comeback on the Paris Fashion Week stage. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The Hammitt bag slid seamlessly into her singular color story. On top, she layered an unstructured blazer over a vintage band tee (an Ortega calling card at this point). Her trousers—which fell somewhere between the flared and wide-leg trends—were also black. Photographers didn't quite capture her footwear, but knowing Ortega, chunky lace-up boots peeked out from underneath each leg's hem.

Last month, Ortega debuted her Hammitt bag in an interview with Vogue titled "In the Bag." The Vogue México cover star gave millions of viewers a tour of the Tom, which she "stole during a fitting" with her stylist, Enrique Melendez. She was especially drawn to its red interior, hence its entry into her purse collection.

Inside Jenna Ortega's Bag | In the Bag | Vogue - YouTube Watch On

Two days before Ortega's Vogue video dropped, another Hammitt bag appeared on an It girl's arm. This time, it was Lola Tung, during the Paris leg of her press tour for The Summer I Turned Pretty. The 22-year-old paired her anti-Belly boots with Hammitt's Kyle bag, which rings up at $465. Its suede brown, rectangular body was as slouchy as it gets, similar to the Tom. Silver hardware—both on buckled belts and sidewall studs—combined two fall 2025 trends with ease.

Turns out, Lola Tung is also a Hammitt girl in the making. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Hammitt has clearly won over Gen Z, including its leading fashion girls at the moment. Once it gets Olivia Rodrigo, Sabrina Carpenter, or Ariana Greenblatt on its side, it's game over for competitors.

