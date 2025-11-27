It's no surprise to see that Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Sofia Richie Grainge have all stepped out in Alo Yoga finds over the last few months. The brand is known for its chic, yet functional activewear and loungewear, amassing a following of It girls and fitness enthusiasts alike. Now, I'm taking a page out of my favorite A-listers' style handbook and stocking up on celebrity-approved leggings, sports bras, and more during Alo's Black Friday sale.

For the big holiday shopping weekend, Alo is offering a rare 30 percent off sitewide, one of the best Black Friday fashion deals I've seen so far. The sale includes everything from comfy staples like sweatshirts and sweatpants to celeb favorites like Hailey Bieber's flared yoga pants and Kendall Jenner's sleek sneakers. The sale is exclusive to Alo's loyalty members, but don't worry—it's free to sign up.

Hailey Bieber is just one of many It girls who love Alo's Airlift leggings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For trendy activewear sets and cool athlesiure outfits, Alo's is the sale to shop this week. Keep scrolling for my edit on all of the worth-it Alo pieces to add to your sporty style wardrobe. The activewear brand doesn't run sales often, so take this opportunity to stock up on It-girl-loved pieces at a major discount—some are even under $100!