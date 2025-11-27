These Alo Yoga Sale Finds Have Already Been Co-Signed by Every It Girl You Follow
Including under-$100 leggings, sports bras, sweatpants, and more.
It's no surprise to see that Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Sofia Richie Grainge have all stepped out in Alo Yoga finds over the last few months. The brand is known for its chic, yet functional activewear and loungewear, amassing a following of It girls and fitness enthusiasts alike. Now, I'm taking a page out of my favorite A-listers' style handbook and stocking up on celebrity-approved leggings, sports bras, and more during Alo's Black Friday sale.
For the big holiday shopping weekend, Alo is offering a rare 30 percent off sitewide, one of the best Black Friday fashion deals I've seen so far. The sale includes everything from comfy staples like sweatshirts and sweatpants to celeb favorites like Hailey Bieber's flared yoga pants and Kendall Jenner's sleek sneakers. The sale is exclusive to Alo's loyalty members, but don't worry—it's free to sign up.
For trendy activewear sets and cool athlesiure outfits, Alo's is the sale to shop this week. Keep scrolling for my edit on all of the worth-it Alo pieces to add to your sporty style wardrobe. The activewear brand doesn't run sales often, so take this opportunity to stock up on It-girl-loved pieces at a major discount—some are even under $100!
You'll want these fleece-lined leggings on hand when frigid temperatures come around.
If you buy one sweatshirt this Black Friday, let it be from Alo's Accolade line.
I can personally confirm that these are the comfiest sweatpants ever.
This cute sports bra would give me the motivation to hit the gym.
You may not want to take these cargo pants off once you feel how soft they are.
I'm a big fan of this knitted hoodie for weekend outfits.
These suede sneakers are right in line with some of the biggest sneaker trends of the year.
Foldover yoga pants are a Y2K-era trend I'm glad that's coming back.
Pair these trousers with a simple T-shirt for a cool, model off-duty look.
PSA: These sweatpants make up Katie Holmes' go-to sweat set (along with the sweatshirt above!).
