Kaia Gerber Styles Her Signature $455 Ballet Flats With a Tomato Red Cardigan and Jeans

Nowadays, celebrity podcast outfits have just as many eyes on them as red carpet looks. What's more, vertical video formatting is now the norm, putting guests' style is on full display. The sweatpants and oversize tees worn by the podcasters of yesteryear have quickly been replaced by designer looks. For proof, see Kaia Gerber on Kyle Maclachlan's premiere episode of What Are We Even Doing?.

On Sept. 18, Gerber sat down with the Twin Peaks alum in a look that felt completely aligned with her street style. In true Gerber fashion, she started her podcast look with a soft cardigan. The model went with a tomato girl red style, one of fall's boldest food-inspired shades.

Ever the Americana-coded dresser, Gerber paired the Dôen knit with straight-leg jeans in a surprisingly light-wash (she typically prefers darker denim coloring). Even so, Gerber pulled off the 2000s-era finish off with ease.

Kaia Gerber dressed so Kaia-coded on Kyle Maclachlan's podcast. (Image credit: @kyle_maclachlan)

Given her closet is packed with ballet flats aplenty, I'm not surprised a pair made the cut. She chose the Camille Ballet Flats from Repetto, a French fashion label beloved by Olivia Rodrigo, Lila Moss, and Maude Apatow—so, basically every celebrity Gen Z-er on my timeline.

The $455 flats, complete with short block heels, have become Gerber's favorite shoe of the summer. If she's not wearing the beige model, she's in another colorway—she owns them in navy blue, black, and brown. She finished the look with what appears to be a five-figure watch from Omega. (She is a brand ambassador, after all.)

Repeating outfits is no longer taboo among Hollywood's most stylish stars and Gerber has personally led the charge. Last February, the model was spotted in LA wearing a near-identical formula. On the bottom, Gerber wore straight-leg jeans in a slightly deeper wash. Instead of Repettos, she laced up chunky black sneakers from Nike's collaboration with Bode. They matched her leather shopping bag, courtesy of Paloma Wool. A baseball cap and a gray scarf finished her off-duty outfit.

Gerber copy-and-pasted the outfit from February 2025. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

When your outfits are this good, it's only right to repeat them.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors