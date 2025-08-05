Himalayan crocodile handbags, one of the rarest finishes on the market, are typically reserved for the most loyal Hermès customers. Jennifer Lopez, for one, owns a handful of croc-embossed Birkin bags, including an ultra-rare, $500,000 version.

Few bags match the model's six-figure caliber, but on August 4, Jenna Ortega showcased a worthy successor from the Taylor-Swift-beloved brand Aupen.

Yesterday, the 22-year-old began the second week ofWednesday's Season 2 press tour with two designer looks, both curated by her longtime stylist, Enrique Melendez. Before stopping by Late Night With Seth Meyers, she swapped her Willy Chavarria skirt suit (and matching hat) for all-ivory attire—most notably, Aupen's Repurpose Pochette. Ortega is the first to carry the Himalayan croc top-handle bag, following its creation in collaboration with luxury conglomerate LVMH Métiers d’Art.

Similar to Lopez's Birkin, the diagonal design is one of one, complete with contrasting croc paneling and a zip-top closure. Though not nearly as spacious, it could very well become Gen Z's Birkin—at $100,000.

The designer behind Ortega's strapless asymmetrical dress is still a mystery. If it's anything like her Aupen bag, it boasts an impressive price tag.

On Monday afternoon, Jenna Ortega was spotted with a six-figure Aupen bag in tow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Unless you have Melendez on speed dial, the Himalayan Aupen isn't available to the public. A limited-edition collection will launch on August 9, possibly starring Ortega's other Aupen bag, the Nirvana.

The Wednesday actor first boarded the Aupen bandwagon in Feb. 2024 at a Saturday Night Live after-party. She carried the diagonal Nirvana bag in chocolate brown to match her Monse Fall 2025 slip dress. Its braided shoulder strap just barely peeked out from underneath her faux fur Snow Xue Gao coat.

Jenna's Nirvana bag complemented her brown slip dress at an SNL party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Nirvana bag is only two years old, yet it's already become an It bag among celebrities. Swift endorsed the $340 shoulder style in Oct. 2023, alongside a high-low Versace look, no less. Within months, everyone from Olivia Rodrigo and Selena Gomez to Lady Gaga and Hailey Bieber added the Nirvana, in various neutral vegan leathers, to their closets.

Selena Gomez carried the Aupen Nirvana at Jimmy Kimmel Live! last June. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Aupen's site is surprisingly quiet, offering nothing but a countdown to the limited-edition release, and a photo of a croc-embossed Purpose bag. Trust that when they release more limited-edition creations, Ortega will be first in line to carry them.