I don’t know what I’m more excited about — Pamela Anderson finally being back on my TV screen regularly, or the beauty moments she continues to create. On July 23, the actress was spotted in London at the Corinthia Hotel, promoting her new movie, The Naked Gun. Anderson appeared fresh-faced without any makeup, showcasing her gorgeous freckles and dainty '90s-inspired brows. Always fond of a great hairstyle (she has an entire look named after her, after all), Anderson’s latest featured curls, volume, and a fun accessory to top it off.

As she climbed the steps back into her hotel, Anderson unexpectedly gave fans a full view of her chic hairstyle. Her bob was slicked back from her face—a stylish and practical choice given the warm weather in the UK at the time. She also styled the ends of her hair into soft, pillowy curls that rested just at the nape of her neck. To finish the look, she added a leopard print pill box hat, giving a perfect pop of color against her black dress.

Pamela Anderson arrives at the Corinthia Hotel whilst out promoting new movie 'The Naked Gun' on July 23, 2025 in London, England. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bob haircuts have become a certified trend for summer 2025, thanks to the seemingly endless list of celebrities who have championed the style. Anderson revealed her version of the cut back in May, and it allowed her to join the growing list of bob-lovers in Hollywood. The said list includes people like Keira Knightley, Charlize Theron, and even Natalie Portman, who was recently spotted with the long version, also known as a lob.

It’s safe to say that bob haircuts will not be going anywhere any time soon, so whether you're well into your own journey with the hairstyle or are considering a big chop, keep reading for the products you’ll need on hand to keep your hair looking shiny, healthy, and ready for its close-up.

