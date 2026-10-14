Victoria Beckham isn't one to keep her most valuable investment pieces at home—even when traveling. Whether she's in London, Ibiza, Paris, or New York City, Beckham's beloved Hermès bags rarely leave her side.
On October 13, Beckham and her five-figure Hermès Kelly croc bag made it to Manhattan (presumably accompanied by an intense security detail), to visit her fashion brand's new SoHo store.
She kept it casual—well, as casual as Posh Spice gets—in a short-sleeve olive green sweater and a matching pencil skirt (a VB signature). From there, Beckham piled on all her most-worn trends, including oversized shield sunglasses and a pair of pearl-embellished cap-toe pumps. That said, none of her on-brand accessories could steal the spotlight away from her Hermès Kelly.
Beckham famously has a surplus of croc Birkin and Kelly bags. While her Birkin collection is essentially bottomless, her Kelly curation remains on the smaller side. (See: her Kelly 28 and Kelly en Desorde.)
This time, however, the creative director showcased her most enviable Hermès Kelly yet: the Kelly Sellier 35. The carry-all was covered completely in shiny Porosus crocodile scales. Even the top-handle, crossbody strap, and sharp box-style corners were cloaked in the glossy fabrication.
Just like its sister bag, the burgundy Porosus crocodile Birkin, Beckham's glossy black purse was fitted with a turn-lock closure and a horizontal belt. Where it differed, however, was the boxy shape and silver hardware, which was utilized instead of the traditional gold.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Compact Kellys have become the norm in the celebrity street style space—and Beckham herself is a noted loyalist. But in the case of this handbag, she went for a larger style, opting for function over a style-only splurge.
Shop Hermès Kelly-Style Bags Inspired by Victoria Beckham
COS
Montmartre Bowling Bag
ASOS DESIGN
Structured Tote Bag in Croc
STAUD
Maude Carryall | Black Croco
The Attico
La Passeggiata Medium Asymmetric Croc-Effect Leather Tote
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.