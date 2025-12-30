Bella Hadid Gives Ugg Boots and Leggings the Millionaire Treatment, With a Fur Coat and Archival Chanel Bag

Ugg boots are a reliable footwear staple all winter long, but the week between Christmas and New Year's is when they truly reach their peak. Office attire is temporarily on pause and most of us are still busy breaking in our new holiday pajamas—this is literally what the cozy slip-ons were made for.

Yesterday, I popped by the mall for a bit of shopping and, within the hour, saw dozens of different styles—worn with leggings, sweatpants, and more. At the same time, Bella Hadid was doing her own part to further Ugg representation from half-way across the country.

On Dec. 29, the supermodel was photographed in the snowy streets of Aspen, CO hanging out with friends. Ahead of any New Year's celebrations, she too, reached for the unofficial shoe of the season, styling her Classic Tall II Boot traditionally (read: with a pair of plain black leggings and a matching hoodie).

Bella Hadid elevated her casual Aspen 'fit, with a fur coat and vintage Chanel bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

For most of us, the styling would stop there (it is the laziest week of the year, after all). Hadid, however, added several millionaire-approved pieces to her casual-coded look. Over top of her loungewear, the star added a massive, ribbed fur coat for a dose of extra-loud luxury.

Since no rich-girl ensemble is complete without a set of double-Cs, she then finished with a crimson red Chanel bag straight from the archives. Hadid sported the oversized Quilted Caviar Expandable Zip Around Tote Bag, released in 2011. Embracing its bold colorway, she accessorized her accessory with a matching bandanna, which she knotted on the chain strap.

Yep, this is the exact vibe I'm trying to curate for the remainder of 2025.

