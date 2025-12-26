There are two types of holiday aesthetics; On one end of the spectrum, there's the "stay in your matching pajamas all day long" hive. On the other end, lies team "dressing up for Christmas dinner like it's the Met Gala." I, for example, fall squarely into the former category, despite my fashion editor title. Jennifer Lopez, meanwhile, apparently plays both sides.

On Dec. 24, Lopez gathered with her family and friends around a gargantuan Christmas tree that could rival Rockefeller Center. The pop star chose a saucy Christmas Eve look, debuting a skintight burgundy dress with a low-cut neckline.

Lopez accessorized her look to match the tree. She hung champagne-colored pearl baubles from her ears and pinned a velvet bow in her hair. The towering coniferous behind her was likewise decked in glitzy Christmas bulbs. Of course, Lopez took the opportunity to send fans a Christmas card—a Christmas face card, that is. She wore full glam, matching her eye shadow to her jewel-toned 'fit.

Later that evening, Lopez changed up her aesthetic entirely. Each member of her family wore the same pair of baby pink, striped pajamas, complete with a festive red trim. Though her outfit was casual as they come, she retained her makeup look, swiping on a pink lip color that coordinated with her cozy flannel set.

On Christmas Eve, Jennifer Lopez matched with her entire family in striped pajamas. (Image credit: Instagram/@jlo)

