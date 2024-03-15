Kaia Gerber has developed her signature personal style both on and off duty. But ahead of her upcoming project, starring in Apple TV's comedy series Palm Royale, the 22-year-old is departing from her usual glam with a retro throwback look.
On Thursday night, Gerber attended the show's premiere at the Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills. There, the model-slash-actress arrived at the event channeling '60s glamour, in an ode to the series' timeline.
She embodied the decade's best fashion in a turquoise Alaïa mini dress from the brand's Fall/Winter 2024 collection. Her gown, designed by Alaïa's creative director Pieter Mulier and styled by Danielle Goldberg, featured a high mock neckline and asymmetrical draping. She paired her mini with a coordinating blue fringe belt from Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and the fashion house's white leather patent pumps.
Gerber opted out of jewelry for the most part, letting the dress do the work. Beauty-wise, she wore her brunette down in subtle waves and finished off her glam with a neutral beat.
The model's recent look is a departure from her usual red carpet wardrobe. While her appearance in Alaïa's Spring/Summer 2023 campaign could be an indicator of why she picked the luxury brand for the occasion, perhaps Gerber is committed to experimenting with a new vibe, on theme with the show ahead of its release.
Outside of her minimalist bookworm street-style looks, the Library Science founder has been captured in lots of glitter (and Celine) on the red carpet. Earlier this week on Oscars night, she ditched the main event and immediately headed to the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration in a disco maxi gown from the French house. She checked off all of the boxes at the party: lots of sparkles, Celine, and a twin moment with her mother, Cindy Crawford.
She also took the over-the-top outfit formula to another event in February. While attending British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion & Film BAFTA Awards afterparty, she wore a gold miniature gown by Celine. The look paid homage to her mother's 1994 MTV Video Music Awards ensemble, and she completed the number with metallic heels and a matching clutch in hand.
Her drastic red carpet switch comes ahead of Apple TV+'s new comedy series Palm Royale, slated to air on March 20. It follows the story of Maxine Simmons (played by Kristen Wiig), a wannabe socialite who chasing a seat at America's most exclusive club: Palm Beach high society. Gerber plays the role of Mitzi, a local manicurist and aspiring model.
"I've always loved the '60s," Gerber tells Entertainment Tonight about the series. "I've always felt drawn to that time, so to live in it with an incredible cast and incredible costumes…you were fully transformed and time traveled back to the '60s."
Gerber also announced her appearance in the upcoming project SNL 1975, based on the behind-the-scenes accounts of the opening episode of Saturday Night Live. She's expected to play Jacqueline Carlin, starring alongside Stranger Things' Finn Wolfhard and No Hard Feelings' Andrew Barth Feldman.
