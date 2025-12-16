Zoë Kravitz Styles Her Nike Cortez Sneakers Just in Time for a Major Sale
The marked-down shoes didn't look a day over seven.
Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles haven't strolled through Rome hand-in-hand since December 1. When the celebrity couple finally emerged from hibernation in Berlin on Dec. 16, Kravitz's eight-year-old Nike Cortez sneakers tagged along, too.
German DJ Ben Klock and a few more friends met Styles and Kravitz outside Berghain | Panorama Bar, one of the Grammy winner's favorite Berlin hotspots. Later, the group photo ended up on Instagram, marking the end of both stars' social media hiatuses. Both A-listers bundled-up in winter-wear galore, but stark white Swooshes atop Kravitz's Nikes were the true focal point.
The Caught Stealing actor paired her wide-leg trousers and puffer jacket with the Cortez sneakers in navy blue. You may recognize their circa-1972 rounded toe boxes, monochrome uppers and laces, and herringbone outsoles from Dakota Johnson, Olivia Rodrigo, and Katie Holmes's closets. (Johnson wore the brown Cortezs constantly on the Materialists set.) Kravitz, on the other hand, chose the navy blue-and-white color combination, which complemented her neutral-centric set in spades.
The same day, Kravitz's exact sneakers popped up on ShopBop for 20 percent off. For a limited time, her fans can shop the navy-and-white trainers for $76, instead of the usual $90. ShopBop must be feeling generous this holiday season: Olivia Rodrigo's red-and-white Cortezs are 50 percent down from $90, making them $45.
Unlike celebrity sneakerheads Jennifer Lawrence and Kaia Gerber, Kravitz invests in a "goes with anything" pair and rewears them for years. Such was the case for her Nike Cortez sneakers, which joined her shoe rack in August 2017. A Canadian tuxedo-clad Kravitz debuted the navy suede shoes during a New York City walk with then-boyfriend Karl Glusman.
Since then, Kravitz rarely graces the street style scene in the Nike Cortez. Perhaps they're her special-occasion sneakers, while Adidas Sambas, The Row loafers, and Vans finish her daily outfits.
Take it from Kravitz: The Nike Cortez is the sort of on-sale impulse buy you can keep in rotation for years.
