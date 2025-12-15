Kendall Jenner probably doesn't consider stirrup leggings a trend. As an internet-renowned horse girl, she's worn the equestrian staple for years on both horseback and around L.A. This winter, her fellow fashion girls are finally trotting up to speed.

Stars from Hailey Bieber to Katie Holmes kickstarted a stirrup leggings renaissance in late 2024, one fueled by laid-back styling. Usually, they'll wear them with oversize outerwear and equally-large handbags, but on December 13, Jenner slimmed down her separates alongside a $200 black pair from Leset. (The L.A.-based brand is a favorite among Jenner, Bieber, Dakota Johnson, and Olivia Rodrigo, mainly for its versatile basics.) The skintight leggings hugged each leg, before elongated stirrup hems cradled the soles of Jenner's feet.

Kendall Jenner was impossible to miss in the stirrup leggings trend. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Stylist Dani Michelle coupled Jenner's leggings with a $6,300 Wool Crepe Jacket from Valentino, which "delivered an undeniable dose of elegance," Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan tells me. "I also love how festive this outfit feels—so much so that I might end up copying this exact look for my next holiday party."

The fitted, shoulder-padded style was navy blue, apart from brown shearling trim along the collar, the hook-and-eye closure, and each cuff. Shockingly, it's not the most expensive Valentino coat on the current street style scene. Johnson's $11,000 leopard fur from Dec. 11 is still the splurge to beat.

Unlike Johnson, Jenner hasn't personally sourced Valentino's catalog since the Kardashian-Jenner Christmas party in 2022. (Perhaps Valentino's brand ambassador—and Jenner's new friend—Johnson encouraged her to end the hiatus.)

Her accessories, on the other hand, were classic Jenner-core, beginning with The Row's Dalia Bag. Johnson, Zoë Kravitz, and Emily Ratajkowski carried the geometric, top-handle purse to It-bag status months ago, but Saturday marked Jenner's first Dalia-clad outing. Her burgundy color is no longer shoppable, but Mary-Kate Olsen could've given her an all-access pass to The Row archives. After all, the duo grabbed dinner together in late October.

Even Jenner's black kitten heels hailed from The Row. The Cybil Mules featured strapless short stilettos and pointy toe boxes, making them a foolproof pick this time of year. The $920 sold-out Cybils joined her shoe rack in April, a month after Bieber debuted them.

If Jenner's holiday party outfit feels familiar, that's because both hero pieces made headlines not too long ago. In March 2024, Jenner pulled off The Row's rendition of stirrup leggings, which set her back $1,750. Their stirrups circled around the same kitten heels.

What's more, you may recognize Jenner's Valentino coat from Jennifer Lawrence's rotation. On Dec. 9, the Die, My Love star RSVP'd "yes" to a Moda Operandi affair, with the Wool Crepe Jacket and her husband as plus-twos. It's unclear how she styled the $6,300 investment, but knowing J.Law, there are wide-leg trousers hiding beneath her martini tablescape.

Jennifer Lawrence was all smiles at Moda Operandi's bash in Valentino. (Image credit: Moda Operandi)

Lawrence has yet to test the stirrup leggings trend, but as a longtime KarJenner fan, Jenner could certainly influence her. Plus, you know how Lawrence adores rewearing outerwear. Her Valentino coat deserve another turn about Manhattan, except with Jenner-coded stirrups.