Girl groups are once again having a moment at the Grammys. Three nights before the big event, first-time nominees KATSEYE—they're up for the Best New Artist and Best Pop Duo/Group Performance awards this year—proved they're ones to watch on the red carpet in coordinated Georges Hobeika gowns.

At Spotify's pre-Grammy party on January 29, Katie Qian styled each member in ethereal looks from the brand that felt true to them, while also complementing the whole group. From the left, Megan Skiendiel posed for photographers in Look 42 from the Lebanese designer's Spring 2025 collection: a pink, rhinestone-embellished mini dress with an elongated georgette train. Its high-low silhouette allowed her $2,200 Rene Caovilla heels a proper close-up, specifically their crystalized, serpent-like straps.

Every KATSEYE member wore Georges Hobeika gowns with ease at the Best New Artist party. (Image credit: Getty Images)

First up? Megan Skiendiel, looking perfect in pink. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Next, Daniela Avanzini channeled naked dressing in a semi-sheer skirt set from the same collection. Just like the model, she coupled the crystalized bra with a low-rise skirt made of netted floral rhinestones with a stark white waistband (minus the drawstring seen on the catwalk). Instead of the original 3D botanical earrings, Avanzini frosted herself in a separate diamond choker and cross pendant.

See Avanzini's two-piece on the same Spring 2025 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Manon Bannerman dipped into the Georges Hobeika archives, specifically the Spring 2023 Haute Couture collection, to source her dress. Look 64 presumably caught the 23-year-old's eye with the silver and purple gradient fringe placed in scallops from the balconette halter bodice to the skirt's high-low hem. The silver Cleo Sandals from Rene Caovilla sparkled without outshining Bannerman's couture.

Leave it to Bannerman to pull off a Spring 2023 Couture select this risqué. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

In a sea of pastel, princess-y picks, Lara Raj stood out with an earthy green, semi-sheer Fall 2025 slip straight out of a forest fairy's wardrobe. Beyond the sequin bust, vine-inspired embroidery cascaded down the mesh skirt ever-so effortlessly. The color story was, of course, a perfect match to her bindi.

Appreciate Raj's intricate bodice up close. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The group's Spring 2025 ready-to-wear series continued with Sophie Laforteza's dreamy drop-waist gown in powder pink. What began as a scoop-neck, corsage-topped bodice transformed into a striking asymmetrical skirt. Clear crystals placed in a crocodile-like formation made the delicate shade more fierce, especially alongside Laforteza's sharp peep-toe stilettos.

Laforteza's Spring 2025 dress looked made for her. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Last but certainly not least, Georges Hobeika loaned Yoonchae Jeung a strapless gown from Spring 2026, the latest ready-to-wear collection. She was by far the sparkliest of the six members, with silver and gold strands of rhinestones decorating the entire A-line dress. It filled the glitter quota tenfold, so Jeung only accessorized with a pendant-less choker.

Jeung bookended the band's step-and-repeat in the sparkliest Spring 2026 dress. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Spotify's Best New Artist party allowed every nominee in the category—including Addison Rae, Sombr, Leon Thomas III, and Olivia Dean—to take center stage. Katseye stole the show with performances of "Gnarly" and "Gabriela," with each member matching in black, lingerie-inspired bodysuits mostly made of lace and tulle. The on-stage costumes marked an edgy shift from their romantic red carpet looks, though this is common for their live performances. (Expect similar outfit changes at the 2026 Grammys.)

After they posed for photographers, KATSEYE took center stage in black lingerie-looking bodysuits. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A girl group of any size—let alone this stacked—has yet to win the Grammy for Best New Artist. (That's right, not even Destiny's Child.) So, KATSEYE could very well make history on Feb. 1. Whether or not they win, one thing's for certain: KATSEYE will make waves on and off the red carpet.