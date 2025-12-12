Arriving coat-less to a holiday party is unheard of (and quite frankly, dangerous) in my midwestern neck of the woods. L.A. girls like Kaia Gerber, however, can curate festive outfits without a single long john in sight. On this 20°F morning in Michigan, I couldn't help but feel jealous of Gerber's sheer skirt set and Gucci bag, which still checked all the seasonal boxes.

The supermodel RSVP'd "yes" to her first December affair: Vas J. Morgan's star-studded get-together in West Hollywood. Since it wasn't your average holiday party (the British reality star rolled out the red carpet, just like on Halloween), Gerber could really push the sartorial boundaries of Christmas styling. Instead of a plaid turtleneck or a velvet cardigan (style director Sara Holzman's December-ready recommendations) a lacy bodysuit served as the foundation of Gerber's look.

The black one-piece was equally plunging and sheer, though nude fabric lined the bust. It appears to be a Dôen pick, but the textile (typically with Givenchy tags) is her favorite on red carpets. (See her Givenchy LBD at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.) She even designed a similar lace bodysuit with Mango in late October. Though, she's yet to wear the $100 Mango piece out and about.

Kaia Gerber celebrated the holidays in a lacy bodysuit, a pencil skirt, and kitten heels. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gerber tucked the black bodysuit into a matching thigh-grazing mini, courtesy of Paloma Wool. The $300 Casu skirt began as a classic column skirt, before two rows of brown leather flaps trimmed the hem. Only the top of each square was stitched to the skirt, which created a subtle flare as Gerber walked.

The Library Science founder has been drawn to Paloma Wool's catalog since 2020, specifically its eccentric interpretations on timeless silhouettes. In 2025, she pledged loyalty to the Barcelona brand's trousers and leather tote bags. (The Kaia Gerber Effect sold out the $440 Philana Bag back in March.)

This time around, she swapped the Philana for Gucci's Jackie 1961. Its delicious burgundy shade added a subtle splash of merriness to Gerber's noir separates.

While other celebrities opt for Christian Louboutins or Manolo Blahniks, Gerber hardly ends an off-duty outfit without Repetto ballet flats. Here, she traded the It girl-beloved Parisian label's flats for black kitten heels. They're as appropriate for the red carpet circuit as holiday parties: She wore the same $585 Cendrillon Pumps her lace Givenchy gown at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.

Luckily for me—and my fellow cold-weather fashion girls—Gerber's winter look is easy to layer up. Just add tights (extra points if they're fleece-lined), a shearling Penny Lane coat, and a statement hat. That's my plan for New Year's Eve.