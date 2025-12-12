Kaia Gerber Refines Her Sheer Holiday Party Outfit With a $3,100 Gucci Jackie Bag
The supermodel sourced her favorite designers, of course.
Arriving coat-less to a holiday party is unheard of (and quite frankly, dangerous) in my midwestern neck of the woods. L.A. girls like Kaia Gerber, however, can curate festive outfits without a single long john in sight. On this 20°F morning in Michigan, I couldn't help but feel jealous of Gerber's sheer skirt set and Gucci bag, which still checked all the seasonal boxes.
The supermodel RSVP'd "yes" to her first December affair: Vas J. Morgan's star-studded get-together in West Hollywood. Since it wasn't your average holiday party (the British reality star rolled out the red carpet, just like on Halloween), Gerber could really push the sartorial boundaries of Christmas styling. Instead of a plaid turtleneck or a velvet cardigan (style director Sara Holzman's December-ready recommendations) a lacy bodysuit served as the foundation of Gerber's look.
The black one-piece was equally plunging and sheer, though nude fabric lined the bust. It appears to be a Dôen pick, but the textile (typically with Givenchy tags) is her favorite on red carpets. (See her Givenchy LBD at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.) She even designed a similar lace bodysuit with Mango in late October. Though, she's yet to wear the $100 Mango piece out and about.
Gerber tucked the black bodysuit into a matching thigh-grazing mini, courtesy of Paloma Wool. The $300 Casu skirt began as a classic column skirt, before two rows of brown leather flaps trimmed the hem. Only the top of each square was stitched to the skirt, which created a subtle flare as Gerber walked.
The Library Science founder has been drawn to Paloma Wool's catalog since 2020, specifically its eccentric interpretations on timeless silhouettes. In 2025, she pledged loyalty to the Barcelona brand's trousers and leather tote bags. (The Kaia Gerber Effect sold out the $440 Philana Bag back in March.)
This time around, she swapped the Philana for Gucci's Jackie 1961. Its delicious burgundy shade added a subtle splash of merriness to Gerber's noir separates.
While other celebrities opt for Christian Louboutins or Manolo Blahniks, Gerber hardly ends an off-duty outfit without Repetto ballet flats. Here, she traded the It girl-beloved Parisian label's flats for black kitten heels. They're as appropriate for the red carpet circuit as holiday parties: She wore the same $585 Cendrillon Pumps her lace Givenchy gown at the 2025 Venice Film Festival.
Luckily for me—and my fellow cold-weather fashion girls—Gerber's winter look is easy to layer up. Just add tights (extra points if they're fleece-lined), a shearling Penny Lane coat, and a statement hat. That's my plan for New Year's Eve.
Shop Holiday Party Styles Inspired by Kaia Gerber
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.