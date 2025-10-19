A joint appearance at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 confirmed that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are just as close as ever. Despite being each other's plus-ones to the star-studded event, the two models didn't coordinate their outfits. In fact, their contrasting designer gowns couldn't have been more different from one another.

In a break from working with their usual shared stylist, Bieber and Jenner both showcased slightly differing aesthetics on the red carpet. The Rhode founder—who worked with Margot Robbie's famed stylist, Andrew Muckamal, for the event—wore a structured, strapless Schiaparelli gown.

Taken from the fashion house's Spring/Summer '25 Couture collection, the gown was constructed from a shimmery two-tone brown material, with a nude waist panel and diamond accents at the hip. Featuring a tight corset bodice and a high leg split, the dress felt "Kendall-coded," wrote Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage.

A pair of floral, pointed-toe mules and diamond jewelry completed the sleek outfit.

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber pose together at the 5th Annual Academy Museum Gala on October 18, 2025. (Image credit: Monica Schipper/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Jenner—who worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg—opted for a little black dress courtesy of The Row. The LBD's vest-style bodice cascaded into a voluminous, draped skirt section, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals finished Jenner's outfit.

Bieber can regularly be found wearing the Olsen twins's timeless designs, too, meaning the pair could've easily swapped red carpet outfits.

Kendall Jenner wearing The Row. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber and Jenner may be embarking on very different style journeys, but their friendship appears to be as strong as ever.

