Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber Opt Out of a Matching Red Carpet Moment at the Academy Museum Gala
Jenner's The Row LBD perfectly contrasted with Bieber's Schiaparelli gown.
A joint appearance at the Academy Museum Gala on October 18 confirmed that Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber are just as close as ever. Despite being each other's plus-ones to the star-studded event, the two models didn't coordinate their outfits. In fact, their contrasting designer gowns couldn't have been more different from one another.
In a break from working with their usual shared stylist, Bieber and Jenner both showcased slightly differing aesthetics on the red carpet. The Rhode founder—who worked with Margot Robbie's famed stylist, Andrew Muckamal, for the event—wore a structured, strapless Schiaparelli gown.
Taken from the fashion house's Spring/Summer '25 Couture collection, the gown was constructed from a shimmery two-tone brown material, with a nude waist panel and diamond accents at the hip. Featuring a tight corset bodice and a high leg split, the dress felt "Kendall-coded," wrote Marie Claire's senior fashion news editor, Halie LeSavage.
A pair of floral, pointed-toe mules and diamond jewelry completed the sleek outfit.
Meanwhile, Jenner—who worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg—opted for a little black dress courtesy of The Row. The LBD's vest-style bodice cascaded into a voluminous, draped skirt section, and a pair of simple black strappy sandals finished Jenner's outfit.
Bieber can regularly be found wearing the Olsen twins's timeless designs, too, meaning the pair could've easily swapped red carpet outfits.
Bieber and Jenner may be embarking on very different style journeys, but their friendship appears to be as strong as ever.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.