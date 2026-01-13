If you caught a flight out of LAX on January 12, chances are a 2026 Golden Globes attendee sat a few seats away. Paparazzi captured winners Teyana Taylor and Stephen Graham at the airport wearing post-Globes loungewear. Nominee Keri Russell, for her part, checked her bags in New Balance sneakers.

The actor was celebrating her work in The Diplomat on Sunday, so it's only right she channeled her character on the flight home. For the Golden Globes red carpet, she went with Kate Wyler's eveningwear vibe in a Stéphane Rolland LBD, but at the airport, she looked straight out of Season 1 in khakis, a matching crewneck, and New Balance kicks. (In the pilot episode, Kate wore the 574 sneakers, finished with the same nostalgic suede as her 2026 airport looks.)

It's hard to tell exactly which sneaker style Russell picked for her flight, but it could be either the brand's beloved 530s or the slightly more rare 520s, which were reissued back in 2017. Luckily, the New Balance's catalog is flooded with similar options all priced under $200.

Keri Russell was impossible to miss at LAX in under-$100 New Balance sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her top-handle suede carry-on appears to be Métier's $2,950 Suede Marrakech, a gift from the 2024 Golden Globes to the ceremony's winners and presenters. (Russell was the latter.) Each tote was made from scratch, and features hand-sewn leather panels, discrete exterior pockets, and a bottomless, 16-inch laptop-holding body.

The Season 4 release date remains a secret, but you can fill the Diplomat-sized hole in your closet by shopping the curated sneaker edit below.

Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Keri Russell