Keri Russell's Post-Golden Globes Travel Outfit Includes Affordable New Balance Sneakers
'The Diplomat' must have secured her brand loyalty.
If you caught a flight out of LAX on January 12, chances are a 2026 Golden Globes attendee sat a few seats away. Paparazzi captured winners Teyana Taylor and Stephen Graham at the airport wearing post-Globes loungewear. Nominee Keri Russell, for her part, checked her bags in New Balance sneakers.
The actor was celebrating her work in The Diplomat on Sunday, so it's only right she channeled her character on the flight home. For the Golden Globes red carpet, she went with Kate Wyler's eveningwear vibe in a Stéphane Rolland LBD, but at the airport, she looked straight out of Season 1 in khakis, a matching crewneck, and New Balance kicks. (In the pilot episode, Kate wore the 574 sneakers, finished with the same nostalgic suede as her 2026 airport looks.)
It's hard to tell exactly which sneaker style Russell picked for her flight, but it could be either the brand's beloved 530s or the slightly more rare 520s, which were reissued back in 2017. Luckily, the New Balance's catalog is flooded with similar options all priced under $200.
Her top-handle suede carry-on appears to be Métier's $2,950 Suede Marrakech, a gift from the 2024 Golden Globes to the ceremony's winners and presenters. (Russell was the latter.) Each tote was made from scratch, and features hand-sewn leather panels, discrete exterior pockets, and a bottomless, 16-inch laptop-holding body.
The Season 4 release date remains a secret, but you can fill the Diplomat-sized hole in your closet by shopping the curated sneaker edit below.
Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Keri Russell
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.