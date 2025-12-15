Taylor Swift's Rare New Balance 1906R Sneakers Are Under $100 During Nordstrom's Winter Sale

Even with Taylor Swift's approval, New Balance 1960Rs are one of the Boston brand's most underrated models. Only veteran sneakerheads know of the niche $160 trainers, making them easier to track down than Hailey Bieber's 530s or Ayo Edebiri's 1000s.

But when the 1906Rs collaborate with a designer—whether it be Aime Leon Dore, Kith, or Ganni—the chunky sneakers transform into collector's items. Swift, for one, got her hands on the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs the October after their August 2023 launch. Once the pop star styled the egret version, alongside Princess Diana-coded biker shorts and an oversize Shania Twain T-shirt, they became as rare as the original folklore cardigan.

Now, over two years later, her exact white-and-yellow shoes sell secondhand for upwards of $250, depending on the size. Luckily for Swifties, regular 1906Rs made the cut in Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event. From now until Dec. 17, the sale trimmed 40 percent off their usual $155 price tag, making the equally-rare silver metallic sneakers available for $93, while white-and-black, indigo-and-silver, plus black-and-pink counterparts are $116.

Taylor Swift's New Balance 1906R sneakers are on-sale, two years later. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The most affordable pair is just as eye-catching as Swift's, except with dark turquoise lining along the heels, rubber soles, and each monogrammed "N." This color combination would likely complement the Grammy winner's T-shirt more than her sneakers' neon yellow details. However, they're not as boldly effortless as the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs, which gained that description from the latter label's Copenhagen roots.

New Balance Gender Inclusive 1906r Running Shoe (Was $154.99) $92.99 at Nordstrom

Black Friday shoppers know Nordstrom is feeling especially generous this holiday season. The celebrity-beloved retailer marked down another Swift-approved sneaker, this time from Nike. Also in October 2023, the WAG wore retro Air Force Ones to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Her specific white-and-red sneakers are still $146, but a similar (and more versatile) all-white pair is on-sale for $84. Once Dec. 17 rolls around, the Air Forces will return to $125.

Nike Air Force 1 '07 Low Basketball Sneaker (Was $125) $83.75 at Nordstrom

Swift isn't as much of a sneakerhead as Jennifer Lawrence or Hailey Bieber. But on the off-chance she trades knee-high boots for sneakers, she won't select your average Adidas Sambas or Taekwondos. The Eras Tour star prefers pairs that make fashion girls jealous, like the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs.

