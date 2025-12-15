Taylor Swift's Rare New Balance 1906R Sneakers Are Under $100 During Nordstrom's Winter Sale
Who else is having Black Friday déjà vu?
Even with Taylor Swift's approval, New Balance 1960Rs are one of the Boston brand's most underrated models. Only veteran sneakerheads know of the niche $160 trainers, making them easier to track down than Hailey Bieber's 530s or Ayo Edebiri's 1000s.
But when the 1906Rs collaborate with a designer—whether it be Aime Leon Dore, Kith, or Ganni—the chunky sneakers transform into collector's items. Swift, for one, got her hands on the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs the October after their August 2023 launch. Once the pop star styled the egret version, alongside Princess Diana-coded biker shorts and an oversize Shania Twain T-shirt, they became as rare as the original folklore cardigan.
Now, over two years later, her exact white-and-yellow shoes sell secondhand for upwards of $250, depending on the size. Luckily for Swifties, regular 1906Rs made the cut in Nordstrom's Winter Savings Event. From now until Dec. 17, the sale trimmed 40 percent off their usual $155 price tag, making the equally-rare silver metallic sneakers available for $93, while white-and-black, indigo-and-silver, plus black-and-pink counterparts are $116.
The most affordable pair is just as eye-catching as Swift's, except with dark turquoise lining along the heels, rubber soles, and each monogrammed "N." This color combination would likely complement the Grammy winner's T-shirt more than her sneakers' neon yellow details. However, they're not as boldly effortless as the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs, which gained that description from the latter label's Copenhagen roots.
Black Friday shoppers know Nordstrom is feeling especially generous this holiday season. The celebrity-beloved retailer marked down another Swift-approved sneaker, this time from Nike. Also in October 2023, the WAG wore retro Air Force Ones to cheer on fiancé Travis Kelce at a Kansas City Chiefs game. Her specific white-and-red sneakers are still $146, but a similar (and more versatile) all-white pair is on-sale for $84. Once Dec. 17 rolls around, the Air Forces will return to $125.
Swift isn't as much of a sneakerhead as Jennifer Lawrence or Hailey Bieber. But on the off-chance she trades knee-high boots for sneakers, she won't select your average Adidas Sambas or Taekwondos. The Eras Tour star prefers pairs that make fashion girls jealous, like the New Balance x Ganni 1906Rs.
Shop New Balance Sneakers Inspired by Taylor Swift
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.