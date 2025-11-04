Kindred Lubeck, founder of Artifex Fine, designed the engagement ring seen 'round the world. Four months after Taylor Swift said "yes" to Travis Kelce (and the Old Mine-cut diamond), the designer is making her next move, launching a capsule collection with Sotheby's.

As Swift toted her (rumored) seven-figure sparkler around New York City, the famed auction house announced its limited-edition drop with Artifex Fine, which is part of its monthly Gem Drop. It consists of three inimitable rings (yes, there's another Old Mine diamond among the assortment), and bidding is open from November 10 through 13.

Kindred Lubeck gave Sotheby's a sneak peek at her NYC studio. (Image credit: Courtesy of Sotheby's)

Each one-of-a-kind piece spotlights the New York-based designer's technique and attention to detail. "I’ve always been drawn to the details, the things that make a piece feel truly special," Lubeck shared via press release. "Hand engraving allows me to leave a piece of myself in every ring, transforming each gemstone into something unique that carries a story."

That calling card can be seen on Swift's ring, too: She engraved vintage-inspired arches (by hand) into the side of the band. "Basically, I take very small, sharp instruments and cut away bits of metal, usually on the sides of rings, into a particular design," Lubeck told Voyage Jacksonville in Sept. 2024.

While Lubeck didn't set out to replicate any of Kelce's preferences in this capsule, they clearly came from the same mind. She saved the North-South elongated diamond just for Swift, in all its yellow gold glory. However, intricate engraving plays a starring role at Sotheby's, too: Quig Bruning, the auction house's head of jewels, Americas and EMEA, refers to the offering as "unique, effortlessly timeless, and beautifully distinctive." From his mouth to a Swiftie's hand.

Kindred Lubeck encrusts each yellow gold band with diamonds by hand. (Image credit: Courtesy of Sotheby's)

“Working with Sotheby’s for this capsule gave me the chance to bring that level of care and creativity to a larger audience, and I’m thrilled to share these pieces with collectors who appreciate both artistry and individuality," Lubeck said.

Contrary to classic auctions, Sotheby's Gem Drop requires no buyer's premium, meaning a winner's bid and final price are the same. So, the average bidder (or Swiftie) will have a fair chance at taking home a handmade piece.

All three rings—featuring a diamond, sapphire, and a cognac old mine—will be available soon. (Image credit: Courtesy of Sotheby's)

In addition to the aforementioned diamond ring, Lubeck also crafted jewels from a "rich eight-carat cognac old mine diamond and a vivid five-carat blue sapphire" for Sotheby's customers. Each stone hails from Anup Jogani, a L.A.-based gem merchant. It's unclear how much each ring will go for at auction, but judging by Kelce's (rumored) million-dollar design, expect price tags in the jaw-dropping range.

Swift's Artifex creation still lives rent-free in Swifties' minds. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Zoom in to see the band's custom engraving, a Kindred Lubeck trademark. (Image credit: @taylorswift)

Knowing the pop star's impact, Lubeck's designs likely won't be available for long. I'm expecting a bidding war the likes of Sotheby's has never seen. (Don't underestimate the Swifties.) The auction house seems to have planned for this, announcing a second round on Dec. 9 as part of its upcoming High Jewelry sale, where two "exceptional rings"—a five-carat "Internally Flawless" D color diamond and a two-carat coral diamond—will get top billing. Perhaps Kelce will pick up another piece for his bride-to-be.