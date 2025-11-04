Taylor Swift Revives a Cheugy Fall Staple for Dinner With Gigi Hadid, in a Wool Pea Coat Circa 2013
They celebrated 10 years of friendship in 'Reputation'-coded 'fits.
Taylor Swift and Gigi Hadid celebrated 10 years of friendship the only way they know how: dressed in designer at one of New York City's finest five-star restaurants.
On Nov. 3—a decade (and some change) after their first solo outing—the longtime friends scored reservations at Zero Bond. The evening was a reunion of sorts, as Swift and Hadid haven't been publicly spotted together since Dec. 2024.
After dinner, Swift offered photographers a close-up of her girls' night 'fit, beginning with a relic of fashion seasons past. The star sported an oversize pea coat from Auter, effectively reviving the Millennial-favorite fall trend. She layered the $1,450 outerwear staple over a chunky black sweater and a pleated mini skirt. Its plaid print just barely peeked out from beneath her coat's thigh-grazing hem.
From there, Swift's accessories brought the set squarely into Reputation territory. Snakeskin knee-high boots from Stella McCartney—which featured high-fashion squared toes—could've been plucked straight from the 2017 album's archives. Marrying it with the square-toed silhouette grounded the animal print in today's trends.
Even Swift's handbag got the snakeskin treatment. Also a second Stella McCartney pick, the crossbody top-flap bag matched her knee-highs to a T. The $975 tote was crafted from vegan snakeskin, just like her high-fashion footwear. (Animal welfare is important to the British designer, who calls her label "a vegetarian company.")
Hadid followed close behind Swift, in a polka-dot graphic tee, layered beneath a pony-hair coat. Leather cargo pants matched her pointy black pumps. It seems the Guest In Residence founder chose kitten heeled ankle boots, adorned with silver buckles to juxtapose her yellow gold earrings. Their leather finish reflected a slight patent sheen—an unexpected select for the laid-back star.
Catch me recreating these looks with my bestie ASAP.
