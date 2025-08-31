Kaia Gerber Co-Signs 2025's Polka-Dot Trend With Her Backless Halter Top and a Classic Gucci Bag

Whether she's wearing a little black dress from Dôen or modeling an on-trend babydoll dress for Palm Royale season 2, Kaia Gerber is continually providing style inspiration. Photographed at the 2025 Venice Film Festival, Gerber leaned into the resurgent polka-dot trend, while carrying an enviable Gucci bag style.

Arriving at Venice's Excelsior Hotel alongside her actor boyfriend Lewis Pullman, Gerber proved that the polka-dot trend is here to stay. The focal point of the model's outfit was her With Jean Rendezvous Top, a yellow halter silhouette covered in small black polka dots. Featuring a wrap around waist and a completely open back, the top is the ideal item to wear during the final days of summer.

(Image credit: Cobra Team/BACKGRID)

Gerber accessorized her polka-dot halter top with a pair of Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1969C Oval Sunglasses, which retail for $525. A Gucci Jackie 1961 Small Leather Shoulder Bag was the perfect accoutrement to the model's sleek outfit.

Discussing her style inspirations, Gerber told ELLE UK in 2023, "Mostly, I look to the cool French girls to know what to wear and what works." She continued, "I love the style of Jane Birkin and Françoise Hardy. My mantra is if it's comfortable and you feel good in it, then wear it. I think dressing for yourself is truly the only important thing about anything you wear."

After proving to be summer 2025's favorite throwback trend, polka-dot prints are set to continue into fall. "The most coveted designer collections of fall 2025 are peppered with polka dots," Marie Claire fashion editor Lauren Tappan recently reported.

Luckily, there's no shortage of polka-dot items to choose from for the forthcoming season.

Shop Kaia Gerber's Style