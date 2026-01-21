With her fashion pedigree, Rihanna would never let the January forecast stop her from styling her favorite leggings.

Rihanna's latest New York It girl look graced my Instagram timeline on January 20. She was out and about with A$AP Rocky in the elevated equivalent of my go-to pajama leggings: black bottoms with extra-long hems. Contrary to the worn-out college crewneck I'd pair with them, the singer dressed them up with an oversize, $6,100 cardigan from Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior Men Spring 2026 show. She unzipped the ivory, navy-trimmed cable-knit to reveal the neon orange button layer beneath.

Rihanna coupled the cashmere-blend knit with dark-wash jeans and black leather loafers—an understated swap for her signature Amina Muaddi snakeskin stilettos. (I have to note: her Alaïa tiger-print pumps from the evening prior would've complemented her cardigan's orange accents.)

Rihanna styled a cardigan with leggings while out with A$AP Rocky. (Image credit: Getty Images)

See Rihanna's cardigan on the Dior Men Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The mogul Rihanna-ified her Dior sweater with sleek accessories, beginning with an elongated fur and plaid stole. Then, she picked up a Louis Vuitton Speedy—specifically, the Speedy P9 25 Bag, courtesy of Pharrell Williams's Menswear Spring 2024 show. Zoom in to see the crocodilian leather beneath the brand's 130-year-old, brown-and-khaki monogram.

The $46,000 top-handle tote—which doubles as a crossbody, too—joined her extensive collection early last month. It's yet to look this luxe, having only been paired with Ugg Mary Jane slippers before now. Perhaps the Speedy was an "I'm sorry I can't be there" message to creative director Williams, who presented his Fall 2026 men's collection in Paris last night.

Her rare Louis Vuitton bag deserves a proper close-up. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna has already tracked down her dream leggings for 2026, a goal plenty of fashion girls share this year. A few days prior, stylist Jahleel Weaver revived her same black bottoms alongside the rugby shirt trend, an oversize pea coat, and pointy Alaïa pumps. Clearly, she's getting her money's worth.

But if there's one real takeaway from Rihanna's late-night look, it's this: the cardigan and black leggings outfit is chicer than it sounds. With a just-oversize-enough sweater and a few designer statement pieces, it's even runway-worthy.

