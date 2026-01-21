It's Official: Rihanna Proves a Cardigan and Black Leggings Actually Make an Elegant Winter Outfit
Athleisure staples look so elevated with her designer favorites.
With her fashion pedigree, Rihanna would never let the January forecast stop her from styling her favorite leggings.
Rihanna's latest New York It girl look graced my Instagram timeline on January 20. She was out and about with A$AP Rocky in the elevated equivalent of my go-to pajama leggings: black bottoms with extra-long hems. Contrary to the worn-out college crewneck I'd pair with them, the singer dressed them up with an oversize, $6,100 cardigan from Jonathan Anderson's debut Dior Men Spring 2026 show. She unzipped the ivory, navy-trimmed cable-knit to reveal the neon orange button layer beneath.
Rihanna coupled the cashmere-blend knit with dark-wash jeans and black leather loafers—an understated swap for her signature Amina Muaddi snakeskin stilettos. (I have to note: her Alaïa tiger-print pumps from the evening prior would've complemented her cardigan's orange accents.)
The mogul Rihanna-ified her Dior sweater with sleek accessories, beginning with an elongated fur and plaid stole. Then, she picked up a Louis Vuitton Speedy—specifically, the Speedy P9 25 Bag, courtesy of Pharrell Williams's Menswear Spring 2024 show. Zoom in to see the crocodilian leather beneath the brand's 130-year-old, brown-and-khaki monogram.
The $46,000 top-handle tote—which doubles as a crossbody, too—joined her extensive collection early last month. It's yet to look this luxe, having only been paired with Ugg Mary Jane slippers before now. Perhaps the Speedy was an "I'm sorry I can't be there" message to creative director Williams, who presented his Fall 2026 men's collection in Paris last night.
Rihanna has already tracked down her dream leggings for 2026, a goal plenty of fashion girls share this year. A few days prior, stylist Jahleel Weaver revived her same black bottoms alongside the rugby shirt trend, an oversize pea coat, and pointy Alaïa pumps. Clearly, she's getting her money's worth.
But if there's one real takeaway from Rihanna's late-night look, it's this: the cardigan and black leggings outfit is chicer than it sounds. With a just-oversize-enough sweater and a few designer statement pieces, it's even runway-worthy.
Shop Cardigans and Leggings Inspired by Rihanna
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.