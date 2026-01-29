Two trending animal prints are battling to be king of the jungle (read: street style scene) right now: leopard and tiger. On January 28, the popular 2026 patterns clashed again at the hands of Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. While tiger-print Chanel preyed on Jenner's late-night style, Bieber held down the leopard-print fort with matching accessories.

Around the time Jenner's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon interview aired, Bieber countered her friend's look with a leopard-centric pap walk in L.A. The Rhode founder curated her model off-duty 'fit around a cropped white T-shirt. That way, her black, straight-leg trousers felt significantly '90s-inspired. Her ankle-grazing coat maximized the nostalgia of it all with brown leather and black fur trim.

Bieber hit back at the up-and-coming tiger print pattern revival with not one, but two leopard-print pieces. First up? Saint Laurent's $5,100 Le 5 À 7: a slouchy hobo shoulder bag, decked in leopard-print pony hair. It was a near-perfect match to her pointy kitten heels, also coated in brown-and-black spots.

Hailey Bieber kept a low profile in L.A., but her matching leopard-print accessories gave her away. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Saint Laurent Le 5 À 7 Bea Bag in Pony Hair Leather $5,100 at Saks Fifth Avenue

When it comes to animal prints, Bieber's trusty less-is-more formula doesn't apply. She can (and has) packed on the pattern with ease, even with the same Saint Laurent handbag.

In Sept. 2024, Bieber brought the Le 5 À 7 on a date with her husband. Instead of stopping the print there, she stacked it on top of a matching $5,700 coat from Toteme. Glossy leopard-print pony hair decorated the entire knee-length coat, too. Her black Intimissimi long-sleeve, dark-wash jeans, and Adidas Samba sneakers, on the other hand, were noticeably leopard-free.

Two years ago, Bieber followed a similar outfit formula with leopard print on her coat and bag. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Toteme Pony Hair Coat Leopard $5,700 at Toteme

Jenner had the chance to pair her Chanel tiger-print dress with the matching Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 bag, but she opted out. She left the double-duty dressing—an art Bieber specializes in—to her bestie on the West Coast. With that said, if anyone can influence Bieber to finally test tiger, it's Jenner.

