Megan Thee Stallion's Bob Is Back and More Romantic Than Ever

Megan Thee Stallion has proven many times over that she can pull off just about any hairstyle imaginable, but there's nothing I love more than when she switches things up and decides to whip out a bob like she did this past weekend.

While most of us were preparing to watch the Super Bowl, Megan spent the weekend celebrating her partner, Dallas Mavericks player Klay Thompson's 36th birthday. The first event of the weekend was a surprise beachside brunch, during which, she wore a white halter maxi dress with black polka dots and a plunging neckline, but I'd also like to take a moment to acknowledge her glam. Megan has consistently worn long hairstyles with alternating colors over the last few months, but for Thompson's big birthday surprise, she decided to pull out a romantic bob haircut, as seen in the Instagram video she shared on Sunday. The bob was chin-length and styled in soft curls and a middle part, courtesy of Megan's longtime hairstylist, Kellon Deryck.

"The first half of KLAY DAY," the video's caption reads. "Happy Birthday to my babyyyyy I can’t wait for you to see your next surprise."

Long hair may be slowly making a comeback, but it's clear that Hollywood isn't done with the bob just yet. The last time Megan wore a bob was back in December when she attended a Mavericks game wearing a sleek, jet black look that she covered with a beanie, and last week, Gabrielle Union traded in the long hair she's been wearing for months for a chin-grazing micro bob. Before that, reality star Olandria Carthen wore two bobs during her time in Paris for Couture Week, followed by Emma Roberts, who wore a faux bob to the Fanatics Super Bowl Party over the weekend. While I love a long, wavy mermaid look, the bob is on a generational run right now, and it's not ending any time soon.

“Clients are loving it because it feels fresh, chic, and easy to personalize,” hairstylist Juan Flores previously told MC.

