Amal Clooney Lands in Milan for the Olympics (and Endorses the Leopard-Print Trend) in Versace
She's going all in on Donatella Versace's home team.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
With their waterfront Lake Como villa about an hour north, it's no surprise Amal and George Clooney scored tickets to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The Clooneys jetted into town on February 6 (the first day of events), and Amal wasted no time in competing for best leopard-print boots in the land.
The couple were all smiles outside the airport—and, of course, they weren't wearing your average travel-friendly sweatsuits and sneakers. Alongside George in a navy blue suit, Amal stood out in chic Versace basics, beginning with a boatneck blouse tucked into a high-rise mini skirt. The all-black color story continued with semi-sheer tights beneath a single-breasted blazer.
Every bit the avid boots collector, Clooney used the pap walk to debut her newest—and perhaps boldest—find. See, her skirt set actually acted as a blank canvas to spotlight her statement leopard-print boots, also from Versace. (Unlike her coat and mini skirt, they sold out weeks ago.) Black leather belts around each ankle matched the block heels, a slightly more supportive option for trekking through the airport.
Even her top-handle bag hailed from the luxury house's shelves. She chose the Medusa '95 Leather Tote. Anne Hathaway has the same $2,495 black bag in her closet.) The style played a role in reviving the belt bag trend beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and more this time last year.
The human rights lawyer's boots, meanwhile, are very much synced with today's trend cycle. While tiger-print pieces are starting to make headlines, Lawrence's outerwear, Keke Palmer's archival Alaïa bodysuit, and Bella Hadid's vintage Fendi Baguette prove that leopard remains the king of the pattern jungle. Securing the support of Clooney makes a strong case for its staying power.
Shop Leopard-Print Boots Inspired by Amal Clooney
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.