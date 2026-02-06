With their waterfront Lake Como villa about an hour north, it's no surprise Amal and George Clooney scored tickets to the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan. The Clooneys jetted into town on February 6 (the first day of events), and Amal wasted no time in competing for best leopard-print boots in the land.

The couple were all smiles outside the airport—and, of course, they weren't wearing your average travel-friendly sweatsuits and sneakers. Alongside George in a navy blue suit, Amal stood out in chic Versace basics, beginning with a boatneck blouse tucked into a high-rise mini skirt. The all-black color story continued with semi-sheer tights beneath a single-breasted blazer.

Every bit the avid boots collector, Clooney used the pap walk to debut her newest—and perhaps boldest—find. See, her skirt set actually acted as a blank canvas to spotlight her statement leopard-print boots, also from Versace. (Unlike her coat and mini skirt, they sold out weeks ago.) Black leather belts around each ankle matched the block heels, a slightly more supportive option for trekking through the airport.

Amal Clooney arrived in Milan for the 2026 Olympics dressed in Versace leopard-print boots. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Even her top-handle bag hailed from the luxury house's shelves. She chose the Medusa '95 Leather Tote. Anne Hathaway has the same $2,495 black bag in her closet.) The style played a role in reviving the belt bag trend beloved by Jennifer Lawrence, Taylor Swift, Dua Lipa, and more this time last year.

Versace Medusa '95 Large Leather Tote Bag $2,495 at Neiman Marcus

The human rights lawyer's boots, meanwhile, are very much synced with today's trend cycle. While tiger-print pieces are starting to make headlines, Lawrence's outerwear, Keke Palmer's archival Alaïa bodysuit, and Bella Hadid's vintage Fendi Baguette prove that leopard remains the king of the pattern jungle. Securing the support of Clooney makes a strong case for its staying power.

