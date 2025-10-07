Fall's Suede Bag Trend Is Taking Over New York City Street Style, One Jennifer Lawrence Outfit at a Time
It's so easy to copy.
Even when Jennifer Lawrence wears jeans and a T-shirt, it's never just jeans and a T-shirt. The It girl-trusted formula is but a blank canvas for her enviable accessories. Lawrence re-wore the signature set on October 7, this time to showcase the fall suede bag trend front and center.
On the final day of Paris Fashion Week, Lawrence traded an overcrowded arrondissement for New York's West Village, mere blocks away from her timeless townhouse. I expected Lawrence's first post-Fashion Month photo to capture her with a Dior bag in tow. (She watched Jonathan Anderson's debut womenswear show from the front row on Oct. 1, after all.) Instead, she swapped her Dracula Book Tote for Aesther Ekme's take on the suede bag trend.
The Cabas Supple XL Tote—which can fit a 15-inch laptop—carried all of Lawrence's essentials for the day (and then some). It's one of the largest purses in her collection, rivaling her vintage Hermès Victoria II bag. A textured, suede exterior adds some dimension to the otherwise classic colorway.
Lawrence proved luxury daytime dressing is her forte with a few more "If you know, you know" selects. Her flared jeans hailed from Still Here, an insider-favorite brand based in NYC. She paired them to The Row's Eva ballet flats, a classic find also earning Kendall Jenner's endorsement. Last but not least, Thistles sunglasses and a Lisa Eisner necklace rounded out the understatedly cool look.
Clearly, Lawrence is in her suede bag era this season. (Perhaps inspired by Fall 2025 collections from Prada, Ralph Lauren, and Gabriela Hearst.) Her Liffner Sprout Tote kicked things off in July. By Sept. 23, the Gimaguas Estuche Bag joined the mix. The east-west baguette is a quarter of the Sprout Tote's size, and adorned with metallic grommets.
Now, the Aesthmer Ekme has landed on her shelves. If it's anything like Lawrence's previous suede purses, it'll become her trademark tote in days.
