Nobody Wants This will return to the Netflix homepage in under a month. (Bridgerton, take note.) To tide fans over, the viral rom-com shared a sneak peek at Noah and Joanne's relationship in season 2—which included a taste of the latest in the heroine's classic yet cool wardrobe. In fact, you could say the under-$400 bag from a celebrity-loved brand played a supporting role in the trailer.

The 50-second teaser confirmed all of my hopes for the second season: Noah and Joanne are still together; the script is still hilarious; and Joanne's closet is still enviable. Since we've last seen her, though, it looks like Joanne's become a Mansur Gavriel girl, swapping her neutral By Far bags from season 1 for a $395 Gaia bag in the tomato red "Flamma" colorway.

Both the shade and size felt so aligned with her signature style. Remember the crimson skirt set, right? The one she wears to visit Noah's temple? It's almost an identical color match. The Mansur Gavriel bag immediately brings to mind that fan-favorite moment.

Joanne cozies up to Noah with the Mansur Gavriel Gaia in tow. (Image credit: @nobodywantsthisofficial)

Though we've never seen Kristen Bell publicly carrying a Mansur Gavriel bag, the brand has a massive celebrity fan base, which includes everyone from Katie Holmes and Zoë Kravitz to Ayo Edebiri and Emma Watson. In fact, Bell's new co-star Leighton Meester, who joins the Nobody Wants This cast in Season 2, owns the Gaia in the very same color we see in the trailer.

In June 2025, the Gossip Girl alum was spotted with the red Mansur Gavriel bag, which popped against her brown Michael Kors jumpsuit. (She was ahead of the pack with that color combo, which we later saw on Tibi's Spring 2026 runway.)

In June 2025, Leighton served a look with the same Gaia bag as Joanne. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Most of Joanne's Season 2 looks are still under lock and key. But if the Mansur Gavriel bag suggests anything, it's that we have even more memorable fashion to look forward to on Nobody Wants This.

Shop Styles Inspired by Joanne

