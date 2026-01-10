Hailey Bieber's Archival Armani Privé Dress and Lorraine Schwartz Jewels Win First Prize
The Rhode founder took home a trophy while dressed like a glittering statuette.
Hailey Bieber is continuing her archival fashion streak while kicking off the 2026 awards season. While attending the 2026 WWD Style Awards—where the Rhode founder received the Style Trailblazer Award—Bieber opted for a silver Armani Privé dress from the Spring 2009 Haute Couture collection.
The model—who was styled by Andrew Mukamal for the event—wore a pitch-perfect hourglass dress, covered in intricate silver metallic beads to attend the ceremony at the Regent Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles.
Bieber accessorized her sleek vintage dress with a pair of 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz Asscher Cut diamond earrings, and multiple diamond rings from the famed jewelry designer.
For footwear, the makeup mogul chose a pair of simple black peep-toe mules.
Bieber's dress was originally seen on the runway on model Alexandra Tomlinson at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2009.
Upon accepting the Style Trailblazer Award, Bieber told WWD, "It's always surprising to me what things kind of take off, but I think it's really cool to be able to put something out into the world that resonates with people."
The entrepreneur continued, "When I feel good in clothes, is when I feel they look the best—a lot of it comes from the inside-out."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Hailey Bieber
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.