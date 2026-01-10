Hailey Bieber is continuing her archival fashion streak while kicking off the 2026 awards season. While attending the 2026 WWD Style Awards—where the Rhode founder received the Style Trailblazer Award—Bieber opted for a silver Armani Privé dress from the Spring 2009 Haute Couture collection.

The model—who was styled by Andrew Mukamal for the event—wore a pitch-perfect hourglass dress, covered in intricate silver metallic beads to attend the ceremony at the Regent Santa Monica Beach in Los Angeles.

Bieber accessorized her sleek vintage dress with a pair of 30-carat Lorraine Schwartz Asscher Cut diamond earrings, and multiple diamond rings from the famed jewelry designer.

Hailey Bieber wearing a silver Armani Privé dress from the Spring 2009 Haute Couture collection. (Image credit: Getty Images/Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

For footwear, the makeup mogul chose a pair of simple black peep-toe mules.

Hailey Bieber wearing an archival Armani Privé dress with black peep-toe mules. (Image credit: Getty Images/Robin L Marshall/WireImage)

Bieber's dress was originally seen on the runway on model Alexandra Tomlinson at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2009.

Hailey Bieber's dress on the runway at Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January 2009. (Image credit: Getty Images/Antonio de Moraes Barros Filho/WireImage)

Upon accepting the Style Trailblazer Award, Bieber told WWD, "It's always surprising to me what things kind of take off, but I think it's really cool to be able to put something out into the world that resonates with people."

The entrepreneur continued, "When I feel good in clothes, is when I feel they look the best—a lot of it comes from the inside-out."

