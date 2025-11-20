Dua Lipa Test-Drives Nike's Rare Jacquemus Sneakers Months Before Their Official Restock
This is your sign to get on the waiting list.
Teaming back up with Nike was one of Jacquemus's smartest moves this year. The brands have collaborated since 2022 on various athleisure lines, but in late September, their partnership peaked with the Moon Shoe sneaker's debut. Moon Shoe supporters—New York-based fashion girls, Jacob Elordi, and now, Dua Lipa alike—are as devoted as they are diverse.
On November 19, photographers spotted Lipa wearing the collector's item in Rio de Janeiro, mere days after she debuted them on her Instagram Story. A leafy green sequin bra began Lipa's street style set, which peeked out from underneath a white button-down. Straight-leg, sky blue jeans were a few shades lighter than the dark denim she wore on Nov. 18. And yet, the jeans felt so aligned with Fall 2025 trends. (Similar washes strutted down Chanel, Valentino, and Sergio Hudson's runways.)
Lipa is especially loyal to straight-leg silhouettes—as to not hide her always enviable shoes. This time, she chose the rare Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe sneaker in the Butter Yellow colorway.
The once-$180 ballet sneakers—made of crinkled-effect nylon—now retail for upwards of $280 on the secondhand market. (Style enthusiasts especially adored the Moon Shoes for their ruched openings and nostalgic stitching.) Knowing Jacquemus creative director Simon Jacquemus, however, there's a chance he gifted them to Lipa himself. They are close friends, after all. (He even custom-designed some of her birthday looks this summer.)
The Moon Shoes weren't Lipa's only impressive designer pull. Alaïa's celebrity beloved Le Teckel bag—in leather crimson red—dangled from her shoulder. She's backed the $2,700 east-west bag for years, just like Rihanna. What's more, the Le Teckel has traveled with her from New York to the Phillippines, and now, Rio de Janeiro. Where will it jet to next? Lima, Peru, where the Grammy winner will perform on Nov. 25.
At the heart of Lipa's vacation style is a cool-girl stack of yellow gold jewelry, courtesy of Martha Calvo. The $285 charm-embellished Sanctus necklace started it all, alongside the Mushroom pendant necklace. The mismatched $165 Barrier Earrings finished Lipa's look with coastal-core elegance.
Elevating sneakers is Lipa's forte—no matter the label, her Puma, Nike, or Prada trainers feel fashion-forward. Recently, she's been on her Puma kick, especially where Speedcats are concerned. (She owns them in five colors.)
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Even so, Lipa will secure anything with Jacquemus's stamp on it. The French brand is prepping the Moon Shoe sneakers for a restock in Feb. 2025. She's probably planning to snap up another color—so make sure you're ready to snag your own.
Shop Sneakers Inspired by Dua Lipa
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.