Teaming back up with Nike was one of Jacquemus's smartest moves this year. The brands have collaborated since 2022 on various athleisure lines, but in late September, their partnership peaked with the Moon Shoe sneaker's debut. Moon Shoe supporters—New York-based fashion girls, Jacob Elordi, and now, Dua Lipa alike—are as devoted as they are diverse.

On November 19, photographers spotted Lipa wearing the collector's item in Rio de Janeiro, mere days after she debuted them on her Instagram Story. A leafy green sequin bra began Lipa's street style set, which peeked out from underneath a white button-down. Straight-leg, sky blue jeans were a few shades lighter than the dark denim she wore on Nov. 18. And yet, the jeans felt so aligned with Fall 2025 trends. (Similar washes strutted down Chanel, Valentino, and Sergio Hudson's runways.)

Lipa is especially loyal to straight-leg silhouettes—as to not hide her always enviable shoes. This time, she chose the rare Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe sneaker in the Butter Yellow colorway.

Dua Lipa was impossible to miss in a green bra and Nike x Jacquemus sneakers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The once-$180 ballet sneakers—made of crinkled-effect nylon—now retail for upwards of $280 on the secondhand market. (Style enthusiasts especially adored the Moon Shoes for their ruched openings and nostalgic stitching.) Knowing Jacquemus creative director Simon Jacquemus, however, there's a chance he gifted them to Lipa himself. They are close friends, after all. (He even custom-designed some of her birthday looks this summer.)

Nike x Jacquemus Moon Shoe $280 at StockX

The Moon Shoes weren't Lipa's only impressive designer pull. Alaïa's celebrity beloved Le Teckel bag—in leather crimson red—dangled from her shoulder. She's backed the $2,700 east-west bag for years, just like Rihanna. What's more, the Le Teckel has traveled with her from New York to the Phillippines, and now, Rio de Janeiro. Where will it jet to next? Lima, Peru, where the Grammy winner will perform on Nov. 25.

Alaïa Le Teckel Small Shoulder Bag in Leather $2,700 at Bergdorf Goodman

At the heart of Lipa's vacation style is a cool-girl stack of yellow gold jewelry, courtesy of Martha Calvo. The $285 charm-embellished Sanctus necklace started it all, alongside the Mushroom pendant necklace. The mismatched $165 Barrier Earrings finished Lipa's look with coastal-core elegance.

Elevating sneakers is Lipa's forte—no matter the label, her Puma, Nike, or Prada trainers feel fashion-forward. Recently, she's been on her Puma kick, especially where Speedcats are concerned. (She owns them in five colors.)

Even so, Lipa will secure anything with Jacquemus's stamp on it. The French brand is prepping the Moon Shoe sneakers for a restock in Feb. 2025. She's probably planning to snap up another color—so make sure you're ready to snag your own.

