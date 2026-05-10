Priyanka Chopra Jonas's Sculptural Couture Gown Was Crafted From a 20-Year-Old Saree and Took 6 Weeks to Make
Intricate glass beading helped create the one-of-a-kind outfit.
Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already had an inimitable worldwide career, so it makes sense that she's being honored for her artistic contributions.
Chopra Jonas—who is styled by Ami Patel—was awarded the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor at Gold House's fifth annual Gold Gala on Saturday, May 8. For the occasion, the movie star wore a very special gown, created specifically for the event and featuring an incomparable backstory.
Discussing Chopra Jonas's jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram, acclaimed fashion journalist and editor Sujata Assomull shared, "This look is very much a collaboration between Priyanka's trusted stylist of many years, @stylebyami and designer [Amit Aggarwal] and it shows."
Assomull continued, "This silhouette is reportedly reimagined from a 20-year-old Chikankari sari. Ancient Craft, Old Sari, New Context." As for why the design feels so fitting for this particular event, the editor explained, "And as @priyankachopra celebrates 25 years on the global stage: this silhouette, this story, and this team feels exactly right."
With an asymmetrical neckline, a long, delicate train, and intricate glass bead embellishments, Chopra Jonas's Amit Aggarwal gown is truly one of a kind.
The designer shared a tribute to the Heads of State actress on Instagram, writing, "My mother has adored @priyankachopra beyond measure for years. She is also the first person to comment on almost every post we have ever done, and the woman who believed in me long before the world did." Aggarwal continued, "This moment is my small gift to her. And to mothers everywhere, thank you for giving your children not just life, but the courage to pursue the dreams they quietly carry within them."
The designer signed off his post by paying tribute to Chopra Jonas's stylist, writing, "Thank you Ami @stylebyami. What we create together transcends time!"
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As reported by News 18, Chopra Jonas's look was "crafted over six weeks." The actress accessorized the unforgettable outfit with Bvlgari High Jewelry.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.