Actress and producer Priyanka Chopra Jonas has already had an inimitable worldwide career, so it makes sense that she's being honored for her artistic contributions.

Chopra Jonas—who is styled by Ami Patel—was awarded the inaugural Global Vanguard Honor at Gold House's fifth annual Gold Gala on Saturday, May 8. For the occasion, the movie star wore a very special gown, created specifically for the event and featuring an incomparable backstory.

Discussing Chopra Jonas's jaw-dropping outfit on Instagram, acclaimed fashion journalist and editor Sujata Assomull shared, "This look is very much a collaboration between Priyanka's trusted stylist of many years, @stylebyami and designer [Amit Aggarwal] and it shows."

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Assomull continued, "This silhouette is reportedly reimagined from a 20-year-old Chikankari sari. Ancient Craft, Old Sari, New Context." As for why the design feels so fitting for this particular event, the editor explained, "And as @priyankachopra celebrates 25 years on the global stage: this silhouette, this story, and this team feels exactly right."

Priyanka Chopra Jonas wears a couture gown created from a deconstructed vintage saree. (Image credit: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

With an asymmetrical neckline, a long, delicate train, and intricate glass bead embellishments, Chopra Jonas's Amit Aggarwal gown is truly one of a kind.

The designer shared a tribute to the Heads of State actress on Instagram, writing, "My mother has adored @priyankachopra beyond measure for years. She is also the first person to comment on almost every post we have ever done, and the woman who believed in me long before the world did." Aggarwal continued, "This moment is my small gift to her. And to mothers everywhere, thank you for giving your children not just life, but the courage to pursue the dreams they quietly carry within them."

Chopra Jonas's Amit Aggarwal gown is truly one of a kind. (Image credit: Getty Images/Taylor Hill/FilmMagic)

The designer signed off his post by paying tribute to Chopra Jonas's stylist, writing, "Thank you Ami @stylebyami. What we create together transcends time!"

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As reported by News 18, Chopra Jonas's look was "crafted over six weeks." The actress accessorized the unforgettable outfit with Bvlgari High Jewelry.

TOPICS Priyanka Chopra