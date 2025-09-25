Rihanna Matches Baby Rocki's Newborn Bows With a Diamond "Mom" Ring and $100,000 Pink Watch
Their mother-daughter style era is off to an impressive start.
The September 24 announcement that Rihanna gave birth to her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, confirmed her absence from Milan and Paris Fashion Week this season. But fans of the Fenty Beauty mogul's personal style don't have to worry: Her first public photo with Rocki set the tone for a luxurious era of mother-daughter matching ahead.
Rihanna shared a portrait cradling baby Rocki in bed, bookended by two extra-oversize pink bows. Rocki wears a teeny-tiny onesie in the same shade of light pink, with tulle ruffles at her ankles. Her mother is swathed in sheets with a few flashes of jewelry peeking out: two Maria Lichtenberg tag necklaces stacked one over the other, a cursive diamond and gold ring by Beverly Hills jeweler XIVKARATS that spells "Mom" over her knuckle, and a 34mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.
Brynn Wallner, the watch expert behind Dimepiece, was one of the first to ID Rihanna's birth announcement timepiece as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Sites like Wrist Aficionado value the rose gold style at just shy of $100,000. The draw for introducing Rocki to the world was, without a doubt, the pink dial—a perfect match to baby Rocki's pink bows.
A post shared by DIMEPIECE (@dimepiece.co)
A photo posted by on
Baby Rocki already had a few custom pieces of her own. In a second photo, Rihanna shared two pink satin boxing gloves proportioned for teeny-tiny hands, laying out on a bed with their lace-up ribbons unraveled. Judging by the singer's recent trip to Jonathan Anderson's Dior menswear debut and her sightings with the house's reinvented book tote—plus, Dior's affinity for all things beribboned—there's a chance these baby boxing gloves also come with designer tags.
The lead-up to Rocki's arrival came with Rihanna's most adventurous maternity outfits to date. As her pregnancy progressed, she traded oversize rugby shirts and baggy jeans for rare Puma Mostro sneakers paired to Issey Miyake dresses and custom sheer gowns by Chanel and Saint Laurent. On one of her final shopping trips before Rocki was born, Rihanna tapped Loewe for a pink gingham trapeze dress and coordinating pink ballet sneakers. Now, it's clear she was dropping hints about RZA and Riot's little sister—and all the coordinating pink outfits on deck. It's only a matter of time before Rocki secures her own miniature Piguet watch to match her mom.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity style (especially Taylor Swift's). Her reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Halie has reported on style for eight years. Previously, she held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN, Puck, Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a closer look at her stories, check out her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.