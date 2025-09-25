The September 24 announcement that Rihanna gave birth to her third child, Rocki Irish Mayers, confirmed her absence from Milan and Paris Fashion Week this season. But fans of the Fenty Beauty mogul's personal style don't have to worry: Her first public photo with Rocki set the tone for a luxurious era of mother-daughter matching ahead.

Rihanna shared a portrait cradling baby Rocki in bed, bookended by two extra-oversize pink bows. Rocki wears a teeny-tiny onesie in the same shade of light pink, with tulle ruffles at her ankles. Her mother is swathed in sheets with a few flashes of jewelry peeking out: two Maria Lichtenberg tag necklaces stacked one over the other, a cursive diamond and gold ring by Beverly Hills jeweler XIVKARATS that spells "Mom" over her knuckle, and a 34mm Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch.

Rihanna announced the birth of baby Rocki in a September 24 Instagram post. (Image credit: @badgalriri)

Brynn Wallner, the watch expert behind Dimepiece, was one of the first to ID Rihanna's birth announcement timepiece as the Audemars Piguet Royal Oak. Sites like Wrist Aficionado value the rose gold style at just shy of $100,000. The draw for introducing Rocki to the world was, without a doubt, the pink dial—a perfect match to baby Rocki's pink bows.

Baby Rocki already had a few custom pieces of her own. In a second photo, Rihanna shared two pink satin boxing gloves proportioned for teeny-tiny hands, laying out on a bed with their lace-up ribbons unraveled. Judging by the singer's recent trip to Jonathan Anderson's Dior menswear debut and her sightings with the house's reinvented book tote—plus, Dior's affinity for all things beribboned—there's a chance these baby boxing gloves also come with designer tags.

Rocki's birth announcement came with a pair of pink satin boxing gloves. (Image credit: @badgalriri)

The lead-up to Rocki's arrival came with Rihanna's most adventurous maternity outfits to date. As her pregnancy progressed, she traded oversize rugby shirts and baggy jeans for rare Puma Mostro sneakers paired to Issey Miyake dresses and custom sheer gowns by Chanel and Saint Laurent. On one of her final shopping trips before Rocki was born, Rihanna tapped Loewe for a pink gingham trapeze dress and coordinating pink ballet sneakers. Now, it's clear she was dropping hints about RZA and Riot's little sister—and all the coordinating pink outfits on deck. It's only a matter of time before Rocki secures her own miniature Piguet watch to match her mom.

