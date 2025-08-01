When I think of a Rihanna maternity outfit, a white shirt and jeans are the last thing that come to mind. The singer and Fenty Beauty magnate is better known for her tummy-baring Miu Miu tube tops and bump-revealing Chanel sets than, say, capsule wardrobe pieces in pregnancy-friendly cuts.

But Rihanna is just as well-known for her capacity for fashion that can surprise, whether she's remixing a sports jersey, customizing a Saint Laurent runway dress, or debuting Dior's newest book tote. So I shouldn't have been that surprised to see the star put her spin on fall denim and classic shirting for a Beverly Hills meeting on July 31.

A "typical" Rihanna maternity outfit by Alaïa, featuring a hooded crop top and clingy skirt. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna was photographed heading into an office with all the components of an everyday outfit. She rolled a white poplin shirt's sleeves up to her elbows, and let the untucked hem hang over her baby bump. Underneath, she wore a pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans—a style that's shaping up to be a major fall 2025 denim trend.

But, this is Rihanna: Even when she's wearing pieces as widely available as a cotton poplin shirt and relaxed jeans, she's going to put a designer-forward spin on it. So she wrapped her hair in a Valentino scarf, tied at the base of her neck. Her shirt was also unbuttoned mid-way to reveal a peek at her bra and an impressive array of gold necklaces. Forget French girl ballet flats—she wore kitten heel sandals instead.

Rihanna wore a more relatable set while attending a meeting in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Getty Images)

All summer long, scarf belts have been A-listers' favorite way to refresh a basic linen pant or pair of jeans. Rihanna's vintage-inspired hair accessory is yet another way to make the classics feel brand new—or as eye-catching as one of her belly-baring maternity looks.

Shop Rihanna's White Shirt, Jeans, and Scarf Outfit

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors