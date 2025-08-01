Rihanna Elevates a Classic White Shirt and Jeans Outfit With a Valentino Hair Scarf
Finally, a Rihanna maternity look anyone can copy.
When I think of a Rihanna maternity outfit, a white shirt and jeans are the last thing that come to mind. The singer and Fenty Beauty magnate is better known for her tummy-baring Miu Miu tube tops and bump-revealing Chanel sets than, say, capsule wardrobe pieces in pregnancy-friendly cuts.
But Rihanna is just as well-known for her capacity for fashion that can surprise, whether she's remixing a sports jersey, customizing a Saint Laurent runway dress, or debuting Dior's newest book tote. So I shouldn't have been that surprised to see the star put her spin on fall denim and classic shirting for a Beverly Hills meeting on July 31.
Rihanna was photographed heading into an office with all the components of an everyday outfit. She rolled a white poplin shirt's sleeves up to her elbows, and let the untucked hem hang over her baby bump. Underneath, she wore a pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans—a style that's shaping up to be a major fall 2025 denim trend.
But, this is Rihanna: Even when she's wearing pieces as widely available as a cotton poplin shirt and relaxed jeans, she's going to put a designer-forward spin on it. So she wrapped her hair in a Valentino scarf, tied at the base of her neck. Her shirt was also unbuttoned mid-way to reveal a peek at her bra and an impressive array of gold necklaces. Forget French girl ballet flats—she wore kitten heel sandals instead.
All summer long, scarf belts have been A-listers' favorite way to refresh a basic linen pant or pair of jeans. Rihanna's vintage-inspired hair accessory is yet another way to make the classics feel brand new—or as eye-catching as one of her belly-baring maternity looks.
Shop Rihanna's White Shirt, Jeans, and Scarf Outfit
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity outfits (especially Taylor Swift's). Her features reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.
Previously, Halie held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a behind-the-scenes look at her stories, subscribe to her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.