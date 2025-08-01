Rihanna Elevates a Classic White Shirt and Jeans Outfit With a Valentino Hair Scarf

Finally, a Rihanna maternity look anyone can copy.

Rihanna wearing a white shirt in Paris
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Halie LeSavage's avatar
By
published
in News

When I think of a Rihanna maternity outfit, a white shirt and jeans are the last thing that come to mind. The singer and Fenty Beauty magnate is better known for her tummy-baring Miu Miu tube tops and bump-revealing Chanel sets than, say, capsule wardrobe pieces in pregnancy-friendly cuts.

But Rihanna is just as well-known for her capacity for fashion that can surprise, whether she's remixing a sports jersey, customizing a Saint Laurent runway dress, or debuting Dior's newest book tote. So I shouldn't have been that surprised to see the star put her spin on fall denim and classic shirting for a Beverly Hills meeting on July 31.

Rihanna exiting her car in a white knit skirt and matching top

A "typical" Rihanna maternity outfit by Alaïa, featuring a hooded crop top and clingy skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rihanna was photographed heading into an office with all the components of an everyday outfit. She rolled a white poplin shirt's sleeves up to her elbows, and let the untucked hem hang over her baby bump. Underneath, she wore a pair of wide-leg cuffed jeans—a style that's shaping up to be a major fall 2025 denim trend.

But, this is Rihanna: Even when she's wearing pieces as widely available as a cotton poplin shirt and relaxed jeans, she's going to put a designer-forward spin on it. So she wrapped her hair in a Valentino scarf, tied at the base of her neck. Her shirt was also unbuttoned mid-way to reveal a peek at her bra and an impressive array of gold necklaces. Forget French girl ballet flats—she wore kitten heel sandals instead.

Rihanna walks into a Los Angeles office building wearing an oversize button down with jeans and a scarf over her hair

Rihanna wore a more relatable set while attending a meeting in Los Angeles.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Toute La V Silk Scarf
Valentino Garavani
Toute La V Silk Scarf

Amina Muaddi, Juliette Thong Sandal
Amina Muaddi
Juliette Thong Sandal

Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
Nordstrom
Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans
MANGO
Cuffed Wide Leg Jeans

All summer long, scarf belts have been A-listers' favorite way to refresh a basic linen pant or pair of jeans. Rihanna's vintage-inspired hair accessory is yet another way to make the classics feel brand new—or as eye-catching as one of her belly-baring maternity looks.

Shop Rihanna's White Shirt, Jeans, and Scarf Outfit

Horse & Carriage Polka Dot Silk Square Scarf
Coach
Horse & Carriage Polka Dot Silk Square Scarf

Sabine Cotton Button-Up Shirt
Free People
Sabine Cotton Button-Up Shirt

Cuffed Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean
J.Crew
Cuffed Lower-Rise Wide-Leg Jean

X Revolve Krista Sandal
Tony Bianco
X Revolve Krista Sandal

TOPICS
Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior Fashion News Editor

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion news editor at Marie Claire, leading can't-miss coverage of runway trends, emerging brands, style-meets-culture analysis, and celebrity outfits (especially Taylor Swift's). Her features reporting ranges from profiles of beloved stylists, to breaking brand collaboration news, to exclusive red carpet interviews in her column, The Close-Up.

Previously, Halie held fashion editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, and more. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence in fashion journalism. She holds a bachelor’s degree in English from Harvard College. For a behind-the-scenes look at her stories, subscribe to her newsletter, Reliable Narrator.