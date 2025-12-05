For some couples, the dinner table is their safe haven to reconnect after each day. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, I suppose, use it to brainstorm their next designer looks. I can see it now: RiRi, Rocky, and their three little ones gathered around the table Thanksgiving-style, while mom and dad virtually shop the runways.

On December 4 in Miami, the celebrity couple proved their his-and-hers selects don't always hail from the same catwalk. Rihanna and Rocky were impossible to miss on Art Basel Eve—in Saint Laurent and Chanel, respectively—for Rocky's Ray-Ban pop-up.



Rihanna and stylist Jahleel Weaver sourced Look 22 from Saint Laurent Resort 2026, which dropped two weeks ago. She pulled off the windbreaker trend with ease in an oversize two-tone rendition. Cascading buttons created a quarter-zip-inspired neckline. Its tangerine and marmalade oranges stood out against her patent leather midi skirt, which utilized amber and brown color blocking.

Rocky saw RiRi's Saint Laurent and raised her a fresh-off-the-runway Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 select: the iconic Superman-esque sweater, shielded with double-Cs instead of Clark Kent's "S". He styled the knit without the original shoulder-padded blazer—the striped sweater tie layered front and center.

Rihanna and A$AP Rocky proved they can't be beat in Saint Laurent and Chanel, respectively. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Rocky took creative liberties with the five-day-old Chanel look, like his Grammy-winning girlfriend so often does. On the catwalk, the Superman sweater felt more Clark Kent-coded—its red and yellow shield barely peeked out from beneath a white button-down, a plaid double-breasted blazer, and the aforementioned tie.

Creative director Matthieu Blazy paired it with baggy tan trousers, which Rocky replaced for a black pair. The rapper also opted out of the Chanel top-handle briefcase. Ray-Ban sunglasses served as his only accessory.

A model wore A$AP Rocky's Superman sweater on the Chanel Métiers d'Art 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Rihanna, meanwhile, personalized the Saint Laurent skirt set with lace-up nude sandals. (Though creative director Anthony Vaccarello would've certainly loaned her the turquoise Resort 2026 stilettos.) The singer's vintage handbags had the evening off, because she carried the celebrity-beloved Saint Laurent Icarino Bag instead.

Out of the eight versatile colors, Rihanna chose the Soft Lemon shade (a.k.a. butter yellow). You may recognize its quilted, monogrammed hobo silhouette from the arms of Bella Hadid, Charli xcx, Hailey Bieber, or Zoë Kravitz. She's the latest It girl to endorse the $3,100 tote since its August 2025 launch. The Rihanna Effect will ensure she's not the last.

Even her handbag boasted Saint Laurent tags. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Should Rocky be on the hunt for Rihanna's Christmas present, any of the Métiers d'Art moments will do. (Can you tell I just want to see her in the sequined "I Heart NY" T-shirt?) Whatever they decide to wear next, one thing’s for sure: They’ll out-style every other Hollywood couple.

