Rihanna is A$AP Rocky's biggest fan. This week alone, an Alaïa-clad RiRi joined him at the 2025 CFDA Fashion Awards, where he received the Fashion Icon trophy. (10 years after she did, mind you.) Then, the couple jetted to Paris in matching fur coats and jeans. Days later, Rihanna styled statement sneakers from A$AP's recent Puma collaboration—proving she's the most supportive partner.

On November 6, Rihanna stayed loyal to the high-low looks in her suitcase. A brown tank top served as the base of her set. She layered it underneath the most lavish shearling substitute: a cashmere shawl, also in cool-toned brown. It draped delicately atop her arms, which ever-so-slightly revealed her tank's sleeveless nature.

Pairing the shawl with a slip skirt would've been quite predictable. Rihanna kept fans on their toes with baggy jeans instead. The evening prior, the singer coupled her denim with pointy pumps, while her (presumed) Puma sneakers stayed put in her hotel. Last night, however, the sneakerhead finally gave them a close-up.

Rihanna dressed up statement Puma sneakers and jeans with a cashmere shawl. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Longtime fans know Rihanna's shoe rack is stocked with rare Puma sneakers. This time, she chose to break in a new pair, straight from Puma's Sept. 2024 collaboration with A$AP Rocky. The Inhale Sneaker, as Rocky named it, replaced her signature Speedcat, Avanti, or Mostro models. She hasn't worn the $140 trainers before, but thanks to unique toe boxes, the Inhales were easy to ID.

The Toasted Almond colorway created the ultimate fashion sneaker, from the serpentine strips of suede and wavy rubber soles, to the leopard-print tongues and heels. Perhaps Rihanna was Rocky's muse behind the sneaker—leopard is her favorite animal pattern to date. (See her spotted Halloween onesie last year, for proof.)

Ask any sneakerhead and they'll agree: The Inhales are one of the most slept-on Puma styles on the market. Besides Rihanna, Dua Lipa is the only A-lister who's worn them out and about. (She owns the neon green and black shade, ringing up for $120.) Hopefully with Rihanna's endorsement, the Inhales will get the applause they deserve.

