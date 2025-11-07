The world isn't just Rosalía's oyster, it's her runway, too. Building up to the release of her fourth studio album, Lux, the Spanish pop singer and her stylist, Jose Carayol, pulled many an impressive designer piece. On November 7, Rosalía celebrated its debut in true pop star style: wearing custom Balenciaga.

The 2025 Los40 Music Awards Santander honored Rosalía with the Global Icon Award in Valencia, Spain, on her release day. So, it was only right to source Balenciaga, a luxury fashion house originally founded in Spain, for her red carpet look. Since Pierpaolo Piccioli's initial Balenciaga collection was up for grabs, Rosalía selected Look 1's diamond-encrusted sunglasses. For her, Piccioli created a custom skirt set inspired by the Spring 2026 line, instead of handing over its original counterparts.

Rosalía's short-sleeve crop top was just as striking as her Balenciaga shades. Tiers of black feathers cascaded from the crewneck collar, down each sleeve, and beyond the bust-length hem.

Rosalía stole the show at the 2025 Los40 Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Black Swan-esque drama continued with a low-rise maxi skirt formed from stiff taffeta. It featured the belted waistband of classic trousers, but below the "B" buckle, it flared out like a ballgown.

Perhaps this was Piccioli's way of honoring Cristóbal Balenciaga's voluminous ballgowns, one of his earliest design signatures. "I wanted to embrace the past of this house, because I feel that it’s more honest," Piccioli told AnOther Magazine last month. "I didn’t want to imitate, but to transform [Cristóbal Balenciaga's] creation into something different."

A moment for Rosalía's sunglasses-less look. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rosalía removed the statement sunglasses to accept her trophy inside Roig Arena. But on the runway, they appeared front and center.

The futuristic shield silhouette began with diamond-shaped frames. Then, a triangular assortment of rhinestones filled the empty space between the shades and the model's forehead. They instantly took the original black maxi dress to a new, avant-garde dimension. Ivory opera gloves grounded the duo in classic Balenciaga beauty.

A model wore Rosalia's sunglasses on the Balenciaga Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

At this point, Balenciaga considers Rosalía a most devoted admirer. She's shopped the brand's sunglasses, handbags, and shoes for years. However, she's only worn Balenciaga once at an A-list affair—a lace naked dress at the Latin Grammy Awards, when Demna was still creative director.

This year, Rosalía is making the rounds on the fashion front, connecting with as many designers as possible. So far, she's styled custom Dior (at Jonathan Anderson's debut show), Balmain at the Met Gala, Dilara Findikoglu for the Oscars, and more.

The Lux press tour has allowed Rosalía to experiment with her evolving aesthetic. For instance, an arm-constricting top from Alainpaul Spring 2025 appeared on the cover, alongside a nun's veil. Earlier on Nov. 7, she posed in a chainlink Vivienne Westwood gown, circa-Spring 2026. If you aren't a Motomami already, these looks will convert you.