Rosalía Pairs Her 'Lux' Album Release With a Custom Balenciaga Skirt Set
She selected a designer with Spanish roots for a Spanish award show.
The world isn't just Rosalía's oyster, it's her runway, too. Building up to the release of her fourth studio album, Lux, the Spanish pop singer and her stylist, Jose Carayol, pulled many an impressive designer piece. On November 7, Rosalía celebrated its debut in true pop star style: wearing custom Balenciaga.
The 2025 Los40 Music Awards Santander honored Rosalía with the Global Icon Award in Valencia, Spain, on her release day. So, it was only right to source Balenciaga, a luxury fashion house originally founded in Spain, for her red carpet look. Since Pierpaolo Piccioli's initial Balenciaga collection was up for grabs, Rosalía selected Look 1's diamond-encrusted sunglasses. For her, Piccioli created a custom skirt set inspired by the Spring 2026 line, instead of handing over its original counterparts.
Rosalía's short-sleeve crop top was just as striking as her Balenciaga shades. Tiers of black feathers cascaded from the crewneck collar, down each sleeve, and beyond the bust-length hem.
The Black Swan-esque drama continued with a low-rise maxi skirt formed from stiff taffeta. It featured the belted waistband of classic trousers, but below the "B" buckle, it flared out like a ballgown.
Perhaps this was Piccioli's way of honoring Cristóbal Balenciaga's voluminous ballgowns, one of his earliest design signatures. "I wanted to embrace the past of this house, because I feel that it’s more honest," Piccioli told AnOther Magazine last month. "I didn’t want to imitate, but to transform [Cristóbal Balenciaga's] creation into something different."
Rosalía removed the statement sunglasses to accept her trophy inside Roig Arena. But on the runway, they appeared front and center.
The futuristic shield silhouette began with diamond-shaped frames. Then, a triangular assortment of rhinestones filled the empty space between the shades and the model's forehead. They instantly took the original black maxi dress to a new, avant-garde dimension. Ivory opera gloves grounded the duo in classic Balenciaga beauty.
At this point, Balenciaga considers Rosalía a most devoted admirer. She's shopped the brand's sunglasses, handbags, and shoes for years. However, she's only worn Balenciaga once at an A-list affair—a lace naked dress at the Latin Grammy Awards, when Demna was still creative director.
This year, Rosalía is making the rounds on the fashion front, connecting with as many designers as possible. So far, she's styled custom Dior (at Jonathan Anderson's debut show), Balmain at the Met Gala, Dilara Findikoglu for the Oscars, and more.
The Lux press tour has allowed Rosalía to experiment with her evolving aesthetic. For instance, an arm-constricting top from Alainpaul Spring 2025 appeared on the cover, alongside a nun's veil. Earlier on Nov. 7, she posed in a chainlink Vivienne Westwood gown, circa-Spring 2026. If you aren't a Motomami already, these looks will convert you.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.