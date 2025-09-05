I hope Hailey Bieber snoozed her alarm this morning. After yesterday's flared trouser marathon, she deserved to sleep in.

ICYMI, the supermodel (and her stylist, Dani Michelle) blessed the internet with eight designer looks to celebrate Rhode's move to Sephora. Clad in The Row, Bieber began her mini press tour at 8 a.m., debuting new outfits by the hour. Most New Yorkers clocked out around 6 p.m., but not her. After hours, she kicked things up a notch in an unexpected, '80s-inspired color combination: teal and black.

She tapped the silk trend from top to bottom, starting with a blue-green button-down. Turns out, the fitted blouse, in all its satin sheen glory, is vintage Gucci by Tom Ford. At pub time, the 22-year-old top retailed for $1,495 on 1stDibs.

Hailey Bieber looked straight out of the '80s in vintage Gucci. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Bieber's bottoms were just as shiny, except in black. They were slightly more fitted than the flared trousers she started her day in. These hugged her legs closely, from the low-rise waist to straight-leg hems. The Row's Park Tote, Ruby Stella hoop earrings, and Giant Vintage sunglasses modernized her throwback set.

The green-and-black color story hailed straight from the '80s, beloved by ateliers like Christian Lacroix and Ungaro back in the day. It reminded me of a 1995 Madonna look currently on my fashion mood board.

At the 1995 MTV Video Music Awards, the "Vogue" singer posed with a shiny Moon Person trophy and coordinating Gucci by Tom Ford set. Her silky blue button-down and black trousers bared a shocking resemblance to Bieber's look. Madonna accessorized with a peek-a-boo mesh bra, a horsebit belt, and patent pumps instead of Bieber's peep-toe mules.

Madonna was Hailey Bieber's blueprint. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Minutes before the clock struck midnight, Bieber delivered her final look of the day. She channeled the '80s once again—not the decade's pop icons, but rock-and-rollers.

Bieber styled a leather jacket as a top, cinching its thick belt around her waist. It looked sleek alongside a satin slip skirt, also in black. A black top-handle bag and slingback Saint Laurent heels finished the monochrome theme.

A few hours later, Hailey returned to the street style scene. (Image credit: Getty Images)

According to TheRealReal's 2025 Resale Report, '80s maximalism is on the rise. Think: high-contrast color palettes, statement shoulders, slinky fabrics, and geometric patterns. Basically any Madonna look is the blueprint, even for Bieber.

Who knows? Maybe she'll revive another Madonna moment at the 2025 MTV VMAs this weekend. Justin Bieber is nominated for Best Pop Artist, so a red carpet walk from the couple isn't out of the question.

