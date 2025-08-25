Amal Clooney Channels Taylor Swift's 'Showgirl' Era in a Feathered Mini Dress

Amal Clooney isn't the type of celebrity who shares her plans with the general public. But judging by her latest mini dress for a date night in Lake Como, I suspect she'll be blasting Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl for all of Laglio, Italy, to hear on October 3.

The human rights lawyer and her husband, George Clooney, took a boat ride to dinner in Tremezzo with friends over the weekend. She was photographed heading up the dock in a dark butter yellow, off-the-shoulder dress from Taller Marmo. Most of Amal Clooney's outfits for Italian lakeside evenings lean into dolce vita glamour, with healthy servings of fringe and sequins to accompany a glass of sunset chianti. Tufts of feathers concealing her hands, and a band of even thicker feathers lining the hem of her dress, gave this mini more Las Vegas than Lake Como energy.

Amal Clooney wore her Showgirl-finest feathers in Lake Como. (Image credit: Backgrid)

This brings me to Taylor Swift, who has never publicly met Amal Clooney according to my research. Reports as far back as 2014 have noted the women have similar taste, however, and the pattern continues with this latest sighting.

The yellow feathers on Clooney's Taller Marmo dress immediately felt akin to Swift's album outfits for The Life of a Showgirl, her twelfth record due out on October 3. In one image lensed by Mert Alas and Marcus Piggott, Swift lines up onstage with a row of dancers, flaunting a giant yellow feathered boa and matching headdress alongside a vintage crystalline two-piece by Bob Mackie. Another shot displays the pop star in her dressing room, cozied up in an extra-oversize feathers by The Blonds. Coincidence? Most likely—but I'd love to see these two powerhouses collaborate nonetheless.

Her dress featured Vegas-appropriate feather cuffs and a matching hem. (Image credit: Backgrid)

A post shared by Taylor Swift (@taylorswift) A photo posted by on

Amal Clooney is more likely to turn out another bespoke red carpet look before she joins Swift's troupe of showgirl supporters. The Venice Film Festival begins on Wednesday, August 28, just a few hours away from Clooney's Lake Como home. Last year, she attended in a butter yellow gown from Atelier Versace covered in cascading ruffles and tiny beaded embellishments.

Last year, Amal Clooney attended the 2024 Venice Film Festival in a light yellow Versace dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The shade of Clooney's last Venice Film Festival gown is almost an exact match to her most recent Lake Como look. If she isn't entering her Showgirl era, she's dropping outfit hints about future appearances just like one.

