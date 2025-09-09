I have a request for Selena Gomez: five minutes to peruse her mini dress collection. I promise I'll be in and out. All I need are the two mini dresses she modeled on Sept. 8.

The Rare Impact Fund brought Gomez to New York City just 24 hours after she skipped the 2025 MTV VMAs. She made up for her empty seat with two looks, both starring on-brand minis. (Her longtime stylist, Erin Walsh, made them happen.)

First, Gomez was spotted in Tribeca wearing a merino wool-blend short-sleeve style courtesy of Jacquemus. Its crimson colorway won the trophy for most eye-catching element, but ultra-padded shoulders came in a close second. The mock neck suggested Gomez is fully in fall mode. Christian Louboutin slingback pumps matched her mini to a T. To finish, Gomez popped on oval sunglasses, diamond drop earrings, and her six-carat engagement ring.

Selena Gomez started her day in head-to-toe crimson. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no wonder Gomez prioritizes red on press tours: The vibrant shade is one of Rare Beauty's signature colors. In March 2025, she styled a strikingly similar skirt set from Magda Butrym. One major difference? She layered a monochrome blazer over its skintight turtleneck.

It wouldn't be a Gomez promo trail without a little black dress. A few hours later, she returned to the sidewalk scene in another Jacquemus pick: the La Mini Robe Trapeze dress. Instead of a mock neck, it featured an asymmetrical cowl. Buttons cascaded down her right shoulder, creating a makeshift short-sleeve.

There was a slight chill in the New York air, but its knitted viscose allowed her to go jacket-free. Once again, the "Same Old Love" singer went with minimal accessories. She matched her LBD to the peep-toe mule trend beloved by Zoë Kravitz and Emily Ratajkowski alike.

Fast forward to the afternoon, Selena re-emerged in a luxe LBD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly, Gomez's Rare Impact rounds ended just as quickly as they started. I suspect she'll be back on my Instagram timeline in no time—Only Murders In the Building released the first three episodes of Season 5 today. If her schedule is anything like last season's, Gomez already has her more mini dresses where these two came from.

