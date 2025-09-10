Selena Gomez's schedule has been red carpet-free since May. Luckily for fans, her hiatus is likely to end on September 14 at the 2025 Emmy Awards, where Only Murders In the Building is nominated. Instead of diving into the deep end of the Emmys pool, she's using the New York street style scene as her warm-up.

Season 5 of the Hulu series dropped on Sept. 9, sending Gomez on a mini press tour. Her first stop was The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with her co-stars, Steve Martin and Martin Short. She was spotted outside Rockefeller Center in her look du jour: a little black dress.

Stylist Erin Walsh sourced a corseted strapless midi from Danielle Frankel for Gomez, which felt right up her alley. (Perhaps the same bridal designer behind her wedding dress?) Its sleek, silky finish matched a scarf draped around her neck. Each end remained behind her back, similar to Zoë Kravitz in Saint Laurent at the 2024 Gotham Awards. Diamond drop earrings and strappy sandals served as her accessories. Oh, and who could forget her $225,000 engagement ring?

Selena Gomez started her night in custom Danielle Frankel. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After chatting with Fallon, Gomez swapped her LBD for its crimson red counterpart. Walsh dressed Gomez in Cult Gaia's Kaela Knit Dress: an off-the-shoulder, long-sleeve mini embroidered with monochrome flowers from top-to-bottom, even stretching beyond the thigh-length hem.

You may recognize the $758 number from her bachelorette trip to Cabo. She posed for Instagram in the same Kaela Knit, except in bridal white, obviously. As far as I know, it's the fifth Cult Gaia dress to join the "Same Old Love" singer's closet. It certainly won't be the last.

Later, she swapped her LBD for a chic LRD. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Before now, I suspected Gomez had a classic LBD up her sleeve for the 2025 Emmy Awards. Her latest looks suggest she might go the LRD route instead. Gomez wore the same colors the day before, when she doubled up on Jacquemus mini dresses. Either way, I know Gomez will end up on my Best Dressed if she attends on Sunday.

