Selena Gomez's Post-Holiday 'Fit Includes $1,430 Louis Vuitton Slippers and a Free People Tank

The week after Christmas is about one thing and one thing only: couch rot. Real clothes are banned, work is nonexistent, and exercise is simply not part of the vocabulary. It's the lone week out of the year when your calendar is completely—blissfully—blank. And your wardrobe must reflect that.

Sweatsuits top the sartorial menu, closely followed by house slippers, cashmere sweaters, and fuzzy socks fresh from your stocking. On Dec. 27, the Saturday after Christmas, Selena Gomez was the walking picture of post-holiday style. The Only Murders in the Building actor perfectly embodied the week's leisurely aura while out in Beverly Hills.

Gomez was dressed as casual as it comes, in black sweatpants, a white tank top, and a pair of cranberry-hued Bose headphones. After starting with the basics, the pop star then added a smattering of plush accessories. She took a liberal approach to the cozy add-ons, reaching for both a fluffy bath robe and shearling slides.

Selena Gomez wore a bath robe and Louis Vuitton slippers after Christmas. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Though casual by nature, her slippers boasted a price tag that was anything but. Embossed with the brand's signature logo and monogram, her Louis Vuitton slip-ons cost $1,430 at retail. Presently, they're sold out in Gomez's cream colorway, but the dark chocolate version is still fully shoppable on the LV website.

This is the exact energy I'll be channeling for the next week.

