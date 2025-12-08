It's a rite of passage for pop stars to stroll through airports with a rare handbag in tow. Everyone from Rihanna and Dua Lipa to Blackpink's Lisa and Tyla treat four-figure finds as carry-ons. The latter frequent flyer is keeping the tradition alive with a beloved Louis Vuitton collaboration.

On December 6, the "Water" singer touched down in Mumbai, India, dressed in an oversize white T-shirt and black sweatpants. Tyla would've blended in with the sea of fellow travelers without her accessories, but her limited-edition Louis Vuitton bag immediately revealed her identity. She carried a monogrammed Speedy 30, courtesy of the label's collaboration with Takashi Murakami. Louis Vuitton and the Japanese artist have created six collections together since the debut launch in 2003. Tyla's exact Speedy 30 model was introduced two decades ago and once again in late 2024. Zendaya showcased the re-issued top-handle style in the corresponding Dec. 2024 campaign.

Tyla's rendition appears to be a circa-2003 creation, judging by its yellow gold feet, double top handles, and single crossbody strap. The lambskin leather exterior, on the other hand, looked good as new. Monogrammed, multi-color stars and "LV" logos decorated the entire zip-up duffle, which became the brand's best-selling motif in the early aughts. Today, pre-owned Murakami Speedy 30s would set you back upwards of $2,600.

Tyla took her new Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy for an international spin. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Louis Vuitton Pre-Owned Speedy Handbag Monogram Multicolor 30 Satchel $2,600 at Farfetch

Channeling her inner Rihanna, Tyla paired the fashion girl favorite with statement Converse sneakers. Tattoo-inspired embroidery gave them the Y2K-coded charm you know and love Tyla for. Altogether, her sneakers-and-purse uniform felt right up RiRi's alley. The Grammy winner started collecting Louis Vuitton Murakamis in 2008, but this year, the same multicolor model in black joined her closet. Its rainbow-colored print shined just as bright as Tyla's Speedy. Perhaps Rihanna inspired Tyla's airport look. "I just wanted to be her," Tyla shared in a March 2024 radio interview.

In April 2025, the "Umbrella" singer ran errands in a gray sweatsuit, purple Puma Speedcats, and the aforementioned Speedy 30. Nowadays, Rihanna's Speedy sells secondhand for $4,800, almost twice the price of the white rendition. The $120 sneakers weren't nearly as rare as Tyla's Converses. Why? They're still shoppable. Even so, each elongated tongue confirmed they hailed from a Fenty collaboration.

In April 2025, Rihanna delivered a healthy dose of Speedy-clad style inspiration for stars like Tyla. (Image credit: Backgrid)

At this point, the Louis Vuitton x Murakami Speedy has earned as many air miles as Tyla (and then some). Vintage and re-issued versions have popped up on the arms of Kendall Jenner, Ariana Grande, Kylie Jenner, and even Zendaya. (Being the campaign star gave her first dibs on the sold-out Side Trunk.)

By now, the Oct. 2025 Artycapucines VII collection is terribly tricky to track down. But judging by the success of Louis Vuitton and Murakami's multiple collabs, another sequel could already be in the works.

