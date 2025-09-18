Few celebrities have dared to style Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture on the red carpet. So far, only Kim Kardashian, Cate Blanchett, and most recently, Blackpink's Lisa have been brave enough to attempt one of Glenn Martens's 49 designs.

On Sep. 17, Lisa attended the Busan International Film Festival in South Korea. She walked the opening ceremony red carpet in Look 43 from Martens' latest line—a floral confection that's as daring as they come. The four-piece ensemble was something of a sartorial puzzle, which started with a long-sleeve turtleneck bodysuit.

Next came the corsetry. Lisa's pastel look featured not one, but two half-corsets in contrasting floral hues. Her textured tulle skirt juxtaposed the smooth silkiness of her bodice, with three-dimensional multi-color blooms making up its entire floor-length form.

Lisa looked utterly ethereal in Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture. (Image credit: Getty Images)

To make the set festival-friendly, Lisa traded the runway headpiece for Bulgari statement jewelry. On the catwalk, a leafy mask covered the model's entire face. But the "Pink Venom" singer didn't hide her face from photographers, choosing to leave the mask in its garment bag. Instead, she donned a glossy fuchsia lip to emphasize the dress's subtle blush undertones.

Lisa also chose to unsubscribe from the ugly-shoe rhetoric championed by Margiela. She choe pointy acrylic wedges to finish her step-and-repeat outfit, over the brand's infamous spit-toe Tabis.

A model wore Lisa's look on the Maison Margiela Fall 2025 Couture runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

The Fall 2025 collection was a highlight of Paris Couture Week when it debuted last July. Each extravagant look included some sort of face veil, leaving fashion enthusiasts wondering: How will this translate to the celebrity scene? Slowly but surely, Margiela's haunting creations are receiving theif A-list approval.

In late August, Kardashian accepted the Humanitarian Award at the Diane von Furstenberg Awards while wearing Look 39 of the collection. The gray floor-length jumpsuit was ghostly yet glam, from the caped turtleneck to the plunging corset.

Kim Kardashian got her hands on a ghostly gray gown in Aug. 2025. (Image credit: @kimkardashian)

A few days later, Blanchett arrived at the Venice Film Festival in Look 27 of the runway show. Her skirt instantly went viral for its mess of crow-like feathers—an avant-garde creation, to be sure.

Blanchett chose a feathered look from the same daring line. (Image credit: Getty Images)

And just like that, the wild card of the Fall 2025 Couture circuit is receiving its flowers.