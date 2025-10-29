The award for sparkliest event of the season goes to the Swarovski Masters of Light Opening Celebration on October 28. Everyone who's anyone RSVP'd "yes" to the Thursday evening soirée, where the dress code was Swarovski shimmer, of course. Venus Williams's early arrival—starring a black-and-white suit—set a glamorous standard for other VIP guests.

Swarovski's immersive Hollywood exhibition will welcome the public starting October 29 through November 3. The night prior, the venue—Amoeba Records on Hollywood Boulevard—belonged to Swarovski's celebrity supporters, including Williams. Stylist Ronald Burton III, the same creative behind her 2025 US Open looks, outfitted the athlete in a black tuxedo, topped with stark white detailing. On top, she wore a $2,195 wrap blazer from Sergio Hudson in lieu of a button-down. White silk trim atop the statement collar and cuffs provided a tuxedo-ish charm.

The two-tone monochrome resumed with her flared trousers. (I suspect they're courtesy of the L.A.-based brand, too.) Most of the pants were black, apart from slim white lining down each sidewall. It was a subtle, yet sleek homage to a sportswear staple in the tennis legend's rotation: Adidas track pants. Instead of three stripes on each leg, Williams's bottoms boasted just one.

Venus Williams shined at the Swarovski affair in a black-and-white tuxedo. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Shockingly, Williams didn't frost herself in a single tennis necklace. Swarovski loaned her several best-sellers, beginning with the Millenia Necklace: a $450 rhodium-plated design encrusted with octagon-cut crystals. It matched a slightly-longer necklace, featuring similarly shaped stones.

Since she went shirtless, Williams's décolletage had plenty of room for another pendant. An oversize—potentially custom crystal necklace—filled the negative space between her blazer's lapels.

To finish, Williams popped on earrings cuffs from Ariana Grande's Jan. 2025 collaboration with Swarovski. Each wraparound piece sparkled with baguette-cut crystals, lined horizontally to scale her ears. Swarovski's Lucent Cocktail ring appeared even larger than her two-carat engagement ring.

A round of applause, please, for Venus's Swarovski selects. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Swarovski brand ambassador herself, Ariana Grande, was noticeably absent from the guest list. There was no shortage of sparkle without Glinda in attendance. Williams was joined by Viola Davis, Laura Harrier, Emily Ratajkowski, Alex Consani, Amelia Gray, and even Cher. Swarovski adorned everyone's eveningwear in glamorous selects. Just like Williams, Cher shined like the star she is with multiple necklaces, tiered crystal belts, and rings front and center.

