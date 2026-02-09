Teyana Taylor Pours On a Two-Week-Old, Liquified Ashi Studio Gown
She's the latest It girl to take the couturier mainstream.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
The 2026 Santa Barbara International Film Festival didn't require a specific dress code from its Virtuosos Award recipients. Sydney Sweeney and Teyana Taylor—two of the nine lucky winners—went opposite directions; the former with Marilyn Monroe's vintage dress circa 1952, and the latter in a liquified Ashi Studio gown that's only two weeks old.
Before taking center stage with Sweeney, Jacob Elordi, Chase Infiniti, Wunmi Mosaku, and more, Taylor flaunted Look 20 from the Spring 2026 Couture show. The shoulder-padded, long-sleeve style fit seamlessly into the Golden Globe winner's grunge-chic aesthetic. Delicately draped fabric turned liquid from the mock neck, beyond the corseted bodice, to the ruched skirt, and its distressed train.
The liquified top appeared sheer on the late January runway, but Taylor stacked an almost-invisible bra atop the under-bust corset. The rest of the Ashi Studio design remained the same, including elongated ripped sleeves and her skirt's torn hem. Taylor's only visible accessory? Her white gown's glistening, almost-wet garnish, which certainly counts.
Taylor styled her first Ashi Studio dress just a few weeks prior at Netflix's New York City premiere of The Rip. The knee-grazing little black dress made headlines not just for its face-covering turtleneck, but its sculptural, heart-shaped hips. This long-sleeve premiered in designer Mohammed Ashi's Spring 2025 Couture collection, alongside similar plays on pannier underlays. Similar to her latest Ashi Studio select, a nude slip lined the bodice's wrinkled, semi-sheer bodice.
If the name sounds familiar, that's because Ashi Studio is a red carpet mainstay. Last July, Jenna Ortega became an Ashi Studio girl at the Wednesday Season 2 premiere, when the label loaned stylist Enrique Melendez a latex Fall 2025 Couture design. Its skintight turtleneck, under-bust bustier, and torched train—all crafted from a latex python print—added gothic dimension to her character Wednesday's signature style.
By September 4, Hailey Bieber and stylist Dani Michelle sourced the same Fall 2025 Couture show as Ortega. This time, the opening look's strapless trumpet gown caught an A-lister's eye. The asymmetrical style's pony-hair finish was so glossy, it bordered on wet, beginning with a corset top to the skirt's high-low hem.
Most recently at the 2026 Golden Globes, stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Grandquist tapped Ashi Studio to create a custom silver sequin gown for Kylie Jenner. Every element—from the balconette bust to the cinched waist—fit the A-lister like a glove, while strands of rhinestones hung effortlessly around her shoulders.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
It marked quite the anti-grunge detour for the brand—not a single sequin was intentionally distressed or out of place. Still, it showed future celebrity customers how Ashi Studio's house codes can morph according to each client.
With Teyana Taylor's affinity for the avant-garde, it's no surprise Ashi Studio's catalog won her over. However, since the couturier only shows during Haute Couture Week, there's a chance she's not the only star eyeing up the Spring 2026 Couture line for awards season. With just 30 looks, Taylor will need to place her requests soon, should Ashi Studio to create her 2026 Oscars gown.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.